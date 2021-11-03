Three out of four PENNCREST School Board incumbents appear headed for reelection, based on unofficial results from the Crawford County Office of Elections and Voter Services.
With all 18 precincts reporting Tuesday night, Robert Johnston and Theresa Croll were the unofficial lead vote-getters in the election, with incumbent Brian Lynch and newcomer Mathew Vogt having the next highest number of votes.
Johnston led with 2,720 votes, followed closely by Croll at 2,630, then Vogt at 2,518 and Lynch at 2,326. The totals do not include results from Plum Township in Venango County.
Incumbent Robert Gulick trailed the other balloted candidates by a significant margin at 1,188 votes, while write-in votes were not at a sufficient number to make a difference at 711 cast.
Candidates were competing for four seats with four-year terms each, meaning Johnston, Croll, Lynch and Vogt are currently set to be the winners based off unofficial totals so far.
The participation rate in the election stood at 28.89 percent Tuesday night, with 3,916 votes cast out of a possible 13,554.
Totals from Venango County do not change the position of which candidates are leading in the election. Only a single municipality — Plum Township — in Venango County votes in the election.
Unofficial totals from Venango County Voter Services on Tuesday night showed Johnston receiving the most votes at 144, followed by Croll at 115, Vogt at 94, Lynch at 90, Gulick at 69 and write-ins at 30.
All of the balloted candidates for the election were cross-filed as Republicans and Democrats with the exception of Johnston and Gulick. Both ran on both party tickets during the primary, but Johnston only received enough votes to make it to the GOP ballot, while Gulick was only on the Democratic ballot.
Croll was not an incumbent during the primary election back in spring. However, board President Mark Gerow resigned in the time between the primary and the general, with Croll being appointed to fill out the rest of his term by the remainder of the school board. She will now serve a full four-year term.
The results of Tuesday's election are unofficial and the total might change as the county processes votes. In particular, the county sent out 4,833 absentee and mail-in votes, with 3,763 being returned by around midday Tuesday, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections and a county commissioner.
While it's uncertain how many of those absentee and mail-in votes were in the PENNCREST School District area, it's likely at least a few are and the final results have the potential to change.
Next, the county will now launch into canvassing and official tabulation is set to start Friday, a process which will likely take several days at least.
Attempts to reach the leading candidates were not successful Tuesday.
