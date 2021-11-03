Evelyn I. Farley, age 78, of Linesville, PA passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at UPMC Hamot after an extended illness. She was born on June 15, 1943 in Meadville, PA to the late Wilson and Althea (Dawson) Tidd. She married Raymond Farley on October 15, 1988. He survives. Evelyn enjoyed…