By Brian Hasenkopf
In his “Mere Christianity,” C.S. Lewis reasons, “If I find in myself desires which nothing in this world can satisfy, the only logical explanation is that I was made for another world.”
In a similar way, I would suggest that if we find in ourselves a frustration or unrest with the chaos of culture around us, then the “logical explanation” is that we were made for a culture or world of order. In addressing the confusion within the nascent Church at Corinth, the apostle Paul writes, “for God is not a God of disorder, but of peace (1 Corinthians 14:33).” Disorder, confusion and chaos are qualities in opposition to the very nature of God.
In the opening words of Genesis, we’re told the “earth was a formless and desolate emptiness, and darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the surface of the waters” (Genesis 1:2). What follows is God’s activity in bringing order out of disorder. He created light in the darkness and separated the light from the darkness; ordering it as morning and evening (a day). Since then, every day brings the certainty that the sun will rise and set. Nothing has interrupted his orderliness in that regard.
Psalm 19 makes that point, “The heavens declare the glory of God!” Genesis goes on to record the rest of God’s orderly creating activity. The phrase “according to their kind” is the refrain. Over and over, animals and plants are created and reproduce “according to their kind.” God’s creative activity peaks with, “So God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them” (Genesis 1:27). In the image of God, our human nature is inherently ordered, and desires orderliness. “So,” you may retort, “where does all this disorderly chaos come from? I know people (even close family) who resemble disorganized chaos!”
Agreed! Such are the consequences of the fall of man into sin. At the risk of oversimplifying, sin introduced chaos and disruption into God’s orderly creation. Last month, we celebrated the resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth (Easter), which in many ways begins the renewal of God’s order in creation. His resurrection marks with certainty the forthcoming demise of chaos, disruption, death and sin.
As we enter May, we behold God’s order in nature on display as it has been since creation. Every year the deadness of winter gives way to the new life of spring. God’s timing of Passover giving way to the New Covenant in the event of the resurrection of Jesus is simply sublime! Year after year nature proclaims without interruption, without hesitation that God’s order will never fail. “The grass withers, the flower fades, but the Word of our God stands forever” (Isaiah 40:8). If God’s order is at work in these lesser things of creation, how much more so in those made in his image? If we find in ourselves a frustration or unrest with the chaos around us, then the “logical explanation” is that we were made for a world of order.
In Jesus Christ, you will find the world of order you so desperately desire! Today, I want to encourage you to live in his world — to become a citizen of his kingdom! You have only to trust Jesus Christ!
Brian Hasenkopf is pastor of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Meadville.
