Debra McCloskey Todd’s career started in Ellwood City and now has her making history leading the state’s Supreme Court.
Todd was formally installed as the 58th chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court at a Friday ceremony in Pittsburgh’s Omni William Penn Hotel, becoming the first woman to lead the court in its 301-year history.
Through it all, Todd has never forgotten her Lawrence County roots.
A 1975 Lincoln High School graduate, she said she is a proud product of the area and always wanted to make her classmates and community proud. Her senior class voted her most likely to succeed.
“I owe so much of my success to my classmates at Lincoln High School,” Todd said. “I never wanted to let them down.”
Todd, the most tenured member on the bench, took over as chief justice Oct. 1 after the former Chief Justice Max Baer died the day before at 74.
Many of her family, friends, past and current colleagues, classmates and state and local elected officials — including Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis — attended the event to officially install her as the head of the court.
“It means the world to me to take the oath like so many distinguished jurists before me, while forging new ground for women and reaffirming my commitment to support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States and of this commonwealth,” Todd said. “My path to this point has been guided by a belief which was instilled in me at an early age, that with hard work and dedication, little girls could achieve anything.”
Todd acknowledged she’s the first woman to lead the court, but certainly won’t be the last.
“I’m very grateful for all the women who came before me,” she said. “It’s on those shoulders for whom we walk.”
Speaking to all the young women out there, specifically those who wish to get into the legal field, Todd said her biggest advice is to be no other person than who you are.
“As the newly appointed chief justice, nice girls do get the corner office,” she said.
Todd also paid tribute to Baer, painting him as a pillar of the judiciary and someone the Supreme Court still thinks about every day.
A family affair
Many members of her family were in attendance, including her beloved husband of 33 years, Steve; her son, Dr. Jason Todd; and the “light of her eye,” daughter Alexandra.
Alexandra said her mother is her hero and inspires her to be just one-tenth of the person she is in both her career and compassion for others.
She said she remembers first campaigning for her mother from Pennsylvania Superior Court when she was 5 years old.
She added out of all the things her mother taught her, the most important thing is to be kind to others.
“Nice girls can get the corner office,” she said. “Pennsylvania is in perfect hands. I love you mom. I’m so proud of you.”
Todd’s family played a large part of the ceremony. Alexandra gave official remarks from the family, Steve and Debra’s granddaughter McKenna Fussell led the Pledge of Allegiance, Steve and Alexandra held the family Bible during her swearing in while Jason did the collaring. Great-nephew Quinn Summers read the official commission from the governor’s office regarding her appointment.
Todd said she is proud and thankful for her whole family, including her two sisters Mary and Nancy, and her late parents who gave her the lessons, fortitude, kindness, determination, guidance and strength she needed for her career.
Todd graduated from Chatham College (1979) and has law degrees from the University of Pittsburgh (1982) and the University of Virginia (2004). She served as a litigation attorney for U.S. Steel Corp. from 1982 to 1987, had a private law practice from 1987 to 1999, was elected judge of the Pennsylvania Superior Court in 1999 and was elected a justice of the Supreme Court in 2007. She was retained in 2017.
‘Madam Chief Justice’
Other speakers during the presentation included Shapiro; all five state Supreme Court judges; and two of her Chatham University roommates, Robin Meloy Goldsby and Margaret Melozzi.
Pennsylvania State Court Administrator Geoff Moulton said it is “about time” a woman became chief justice. Shapiro, in addition to stating Todd will inspire women like his daughter Sophia, believes Todd will work hard with great determination and compassion.
“I am proud to be here with Madam Chief Justice,” Shapiro said. “She is a distinguished public servant. The chief really cares.”
Pittsburgh City Councilman Bobby Wilson presented a proclamation on behalf of the city’s council declaring Jan. 20, 2023, as “The Honorable Debra McCloskey Todd Day.”
“Madam Chief Justice. Doesn’t that sound great?” asked Mary Jane Bowes, Pennsylvania superior court judge and president of the Pittsburgh School of Law Alumni Association.
Other speakers spoke not only of Todd’s impactful legal and judicial career, but also of tidbits many might not know about her. This includes her being a great singer, dancer and performer, being a majorette in high school, and how she once considered joining the former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus on tour before her parents “encouraged her” to instead pursue a law career.
Supreme Court Justice P. Kevin Brobson noted she will not be the last female chief justice in Pennsylvania thanks to her influence.
“Women can and do lead. I know you will lead with grace and kindness because that’s who you are,” said Supreme Court Justice Christine Donohue.
Donohue administered the oath to Todd, noting the proud daughter of a coal miner is delivering the oath to the proud daughter of a steel worker.
Nicholas Vercilla writes for The New Castle News, which, like The Meadville Tribune, is owned by CNHI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.