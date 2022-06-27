Property owners in the Crawford County portion of Crawford Central School District currently pay property tax rates of 54.47 mills.
If the budget and tax levy currently under consideration are approved by the school board today — as seems likely — those same property owners will see a 4.4 percent tax increase.
To reiterate: The millage rate is plummeting by more than 75 percent and taxes are going up 4.4 percent.
If that doesn’t make sense to you, you’re not alone. and if trying to understand the explanation induces headaches — well, board members have experienced similar symptoms.
“I have no idea,” board member Bryan Miller said when asked about an easy-to-understand explanation for how the new millage rate is determined. “It gives us a headache, too.”
Board member Jeff Rose offered a similar response.
“My first thought was,” he said, “I don’t know if there is a way that I can make this understandable to the average taxpayer, journalist — or board member, quite frankly.”
Like Miller and Rose, board member Holly Chatman in April voted in favor of the formula change that resulted in the new millage rate. They were joined by Kevin Merritt, who offered a detailed recap of the new process, and Delwood Smith. Multiple attempts to seek comment from Smith last week were unsuccessful.
“I think I keep getting more confused,” Chatman said last week. “I’m probably not the best person to ask.”
A better person to ask, most board members agreed, is Guy O’Neil, the district’s business manager and the person responsible for feeding the correct data into the formula that determines the millage rate. O’Neil knows how the rate is determined and has explained it in board meetings this spring. But explaining the process for a general audience in an easily comprehensible way?
“Good luck,” O’Neil said. “When you start thinking about millage, it gets confusing.”
Causing the confusion is a stew of STEB ratios and common level ratios, assessed values and fair market values, assessments that are outdated and assessments that are almost unbelievably outdated, multi-county rebalancing formulas and competing notions of what a mill is.
Formula for confusion
In fact, O’Neil has almost entirely avoided references to millage in recent board discussions of the tax levy for next year. Instead, the proposed increase has been framed in terms of percentages.
A mill no longer means the same thing it used to mean when it comes to the district’s property tax calculations. In the past, it made sense to think of a mill as $1 per $1,000 of assessed value. Thus, a Crawford Central property assessed at a value of $100,000 would pay $5,447 in taxes this year because the millage rate is 54.47.
But understanding Crawford Central taxation, O’Neil said, begins with the recognition that it is a multi-county district.
Nine municipalities make up the district, eight in Crawford County and one — French Creek Township — in Mercer County. The vast majority of the district’s 15,578 taxable parcels are in Crawford County, with just 552 in Mercer County.
Because the two counties assess their properties differently, the district must periodically rebalance its tax levy between them. The district’s former method of rebalancing factored in those different assessments — Mercer County values use a base year of 1972 while Crawford County uses 1985. The new method ignores that difference.
If Crawford Central had stuck with the old method, the median-assessed property in Mercer County would have seen its taxes go up by $382 as a result of the rebalancing, O’Neil warned board members early this year. In other words, even if the board had not raised taxes this year, the average tax bill for Mercer County property owners in Crawford Central would have gone up nearly $400 due to an increase in the overall market value of Mercer County properties compared to Crawford County properties.
French Creek Township property owners, many of whom told the board they felt they had been treated unfairly by the rebalancing process for years, flooded meetings in February and March, pleading with the board to change the rebalancing formula. When they succeeded, instead of potentially going up to $2,180, the annual taxes on the median assessed French Creek Township property dropped to $1,657.
But lowering the taxes on Mercer County property owners meant raising them on Crawford County property owners as part of the annual rebalancing between the two counties. For the owner of a median-assessed property in the portion of the district in Crawford County, the resulting 1.4 percent increase meant $23 more each year regardless of whether or not the school board voted to raise taxes this year.
Now, the board looks set to raise taxes by 3 percent when it meets Monday. For more than 15,000 property owners in the Crawford County portion of the district, that will mean an effective 4.4 percent increase.
This year, as O’Neil and Superintendent Tom Washington have been at great pains to emphasize in recent meetings, the increase will be largely mitigated by a greater-than-expected homestead/farmstead exclusion, which is funded by state gambling revenue. As a result, the owner of an exclusion-eligible property assessed at the median value will pay just $10.50 more next year.
But it’s the first time such a jump has been seen in the exclusion funding, according to O’Neil, and there’s no guarantee that jump will continue in the future.
As for the millage rate, it will be 13 under the new formula. Thinking about it in terms of the old formula may simply add to the confusion, but here goes: The 1.4 percent increase caused by the change to the new formula would be the equivalent of raising the current millage rate of 54.47 to 55.23. The anticipated 3 percent increase, if approved today, would bring it up to 56.87 mills.
Resetting the formula
Board member Kevin Merritt, who drove much of the discussions that led to the formula change, said he views the change in millage as part of an overall “reset” that occurred with the change in formula.
Instead of starting with a millage rate, Merritt explained, the process begins with the overall amount of property taxes the district expects to collect this year. That amount is fed into the new formula, which determines the millage rate necessary to generate the needed tax levy.
Board President Jan Feleppa, who voted against the change in formula, recalled devoting numerous hours throughout the first few months of the year to understanding the various options available to the district for dividing property taxes between its two counties.
“It is very confusing,” Feleppa said, “and very complicated.”
In fact, she added, explaining it in a way that the average taxpayer will understand is likely impossible.
Then she offered a bit of journalistic advice.
“If you try to explain the difference in those formulas, nobody will understand it,” Feleppa said. “If you want to try and explain why we’re going from 54 down to 13, the most simplistic way to explain that is — that is not happening because we increased the rate. That’s happening because of the change of the formula.”
Understanding the taxes
Changes in Crawford Central School District property taxes: The math
Under the current method of determining school taxes, a property’s assessed value is multiplied by the millage rate and the product is divided by 1000 (because 1 mill is equal to 1/1000 of $1). For the owner of a property assessed at the district’s median assessed value, the process would look like this:
($30,030 x 54.47) ÷ 1,000 = $1,635.73
Under the new method of determining school taxes, the process is markedly different. First, the assessed value of a property is divided by the State Tax Equalization Board ratio of assessed value to fair market value. The result is multiplied by 75 percent (because state law prohibits the rate from exceeding 75 percent of market value). The subsequent result is multiplied by 13 mills and then divided by 1,000 (because 1 mill is equal to 1/1000 of $1).
For the owner of a property assessed at the district’s median assessed value, the process for determining next year’s tax amount, with the 3 percent increase the board will vote to approve today, would look like this:
($30,030 ÷ 0.1714) x 0.75 x 13 ÷ 1,000 = $1,708.24
