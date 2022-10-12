The identities of the drivers involved in last week’s fatal crash in Athens Township have been released.
Brian Ensign, 54, of Waterford, died Thursday at UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie from multiple blunt force trauma, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook told The Meadville Tribune on Tuesday.
The Thursday night crash took place along the 19000 block of Route 8 in the township, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.
Ensign was driving north on Route 8 near Centerville when his auto was struck head-on by a southbound sport utility vehicle (SUV) around 7:30 p.m., state police said.
The SUV crossed the centerline, went into the northbound lane and collided with the auto, according to police, who said the impact pushed the car into a field along the east side of the road.
The driver of the SUV, identified by authorities as Leigh Young, 40, of Erie, was flown to UPMC Hamot for treatment of her injuries.
The funeral for Ensign was held Tuesday at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.