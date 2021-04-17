The Crawford County Conservation District invites residents to celebrate Conservation District Week next week by planting a tree or a pollinator garden, taking time to recycle or repurpose items, or parking your car and choosing to walk when possible.
For a list of ideas, visit crawfordconservation.com.
The district consists of volunteer directors and staff who work hard at addressing conservation concerns in the county.
Organizers said Conservation District Week is an opportunity to celebrate and showcase projects in Crawford and across the state.