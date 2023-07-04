In case you missed it and need something to do this Fourth of July, the family-friendly Ultimate Freedom Event takes place today at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, 13291 Dickson Road. Admission and parking for the event are free.
The Kids Zone, including bouncy houses, face painting, pony rides, games, hayrides, Magic Steve and more, operates from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Live entertainment begins at 5 and continues until about 9:30 with fireworks to follow at 10.
Participants in the Classic Car Cruise-In can enter the gates at 3 to get their spots. More than a dozen food vendors will be on hand. Event-goers are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets.
