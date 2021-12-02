Live music at multiple venues, illuminated ice sculptures lining the streets, not one or two but three art gallery displays, small businesses open late, and Santa lighting the Diamond Park Christmas tree: Light Up Night 2021 has plenty to draw visitors downtown Friday evening.
And there’s more.
“There will be cookies basically everywhere,” said Heather Fish, president of the Meadville Independent Business Alliance. “I think it’s going to be so much fun. I feel like there’s literally something for everybody.”
Families looking for a fun night out, couples in the mood for a date night, individuals hoping to meet up with friends — Light Up Night can accommodate everyone, according to Fish.
The evening begins at 5 and participating downtown stores will remain open until 8, with some keeping the lights on even later.
Santa Claus, the traditional star of the show, will make his appearance in Diamond Park at 6 for the tree lighting, but before and after his appearance visitors will be able to find free cookies and hot chocolate at a variety of nearby locations.
They also will be able to check out 38 ice sculptures that will line sidewalks stretching from Diamond Park down Chestnut Street to Market Street. Among the frozen images are hellbenders, a woman in a wine barrel, a pizza-themed Christmas tree and gingerbread men, according to Fish.
Fans of carved ice will have to make their way to the Market House, however, to learn which sculpture was chosen for the oldest continuously operated market structure in the state.
Market Manager Kerstin Ams declined to reveal the nature of the sculpture.
“People will have to come find out,” she said on Wednesday. “I’m excited about it, though.”
The Market House is ready for visitors, according to Ams. Volunteers decorated a dozen trees outside over the weekend. Inside, another tree is decorated with handmade natural ornaments that can be purchased with proceeds benefitting both the Market House and Women’s Services Inc.
While her husband is attending to his duties in Diamond Park, Mrs. Claus will be seated outside the Market House, reading holiday-themed stories. Nearby, Market House vendors Fat Hawk Farms and ZEST Kitchen and Pantry will be pressing apples for fresh cider. Inside, Ams hopes to see what has so far been a busy holiday season continue, but was reluctant to make any predictions regarding crowd size.
“It’s hard to know,” she said. “I think people are going to turn out with all the ice sculptures, but it continues to be a weird year.”
While the evening will be back to normal in many respects, some elements will be noticeably different or entirely missing.
Inside the Market House, for instance, masks will be encouraged, Ams said, but outside there will be no horse-drawn carriage rides. Ams said she hopes to bring back the carriage rides next year.
Another key difference will affect children in particular: Santa won’t be meeting with youngsters to discuss their hopes for the morning of Dec. 25, according to Fish. For those who need a last-minute consultation, however, Meadville Central Fire Department plans to take Santa on a tour around the city on Dec. 18. Afterward, Santa will meet with people at the Crawford Professional Building, 231 Chestnut St.
Despite those differences, some things remain very much the same.
“We will be giving out cookies as usual,” Ams said regarding the Market House. In recent years, volunteers have supplied about 1,200 cookies in various styles for Light Up Night, and a similar number should be available Friday.
For those who need a break from the cookies, Fish noted that art gallery exhibitions will take place at various times at French Creek Coffee and Tea Co. LLC, Voodoo Brewing Co., and Meadville Council on the Arts, located on the second floor of the Market House. The shows at the coffee shop and the Market House will also feature live music while Voodoo’s exhibition will feature “live carpentry,” according to social media announcements, and visitors can grab a paint brush to participate if they like.
Another element of the evening that will remain the same is the official proclamation issued on the Diamond Park gazebo just before Santa lights the tree. Mayor LeRoy Stearns, in his final weeks in office, will issue the proclamation that marking the occasion for the final time. During his closing remarks at Meadville City Coucnil’s meeting Wednesday, Stearns said he had invited Mayor-elect Jaime Kinder to join him at the event.
Between the excitement of seeing people downtown, the anticipation of children looking forward to the holiday and “spirit of giving and caring” that is typically evident, Stearns said he was looking forward to what will be one of his final ceremonial duties as mayor.
“It’s one of my favorite things to do,” he said. “I hope people turn out for it.”
You can go
Light Up Night takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Activities include the tree lighting in Diamond Park with Santa Claus at 6 and an ice sculpture walk featuring 38 illuminated figures in and around Diamond Park, on Chestnut Street and on Market Street. Free cookies and hot chocolate will be available at several locations along the way. The event coincides with Meadville Independent Business Alliance’s First Friday, which will feature numerous downtown shops open late. Art gallery exhibitions, music performances and more will take place at various locations as well.