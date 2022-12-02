CONNEAUT LAKE — The sidewalks at Ice House Park will be lined with ice sculptures carved in all shapes and sizes on Saturday when the seventh annual Ice House Festival opens in downtown Conneaut Lake.
The fun begins with live ice-carving and the festivities will last throughout the day. Events begin at 7 a.m. and conclude at 9 p.m.
“One of the best things about the festival is the opportunity to celebrate our community,” said Sandy Eldridge of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, which conducts the event.
Ice House Park will be filled with tons of sparkle and activity, Eldridge said.
“Larger-than-life, giant and interactive ice creations will keep everyone entertained,” she said.
Therapy dogs are scheduled to be there, along with food and snacks, caroling, painting, horses that do tricks, balloons, clowns, face painting and more. Also, veterans can stop by the Erie VA Mobile Unit across from Ice House Park to connect with staff members about their services, Eldridge said.
New this year is an event tent at Conneaut Cellars Winery, which will have entertainment all afternoon. Individuals can walk out of the winery to the tent to a Riverside Brewing Co. truck for craft beer, award-winning chili, brats, cinnamon rolls and more. There is a beer stein holding contest with a chance to win dinner and drinks at Silver Shores Restaurant.
Live music will be presented by Mike’s Acoustic Tunes and local artisans will have unique gifts available, including pottery, woolen mittens, quilted bags, table runners, charcuterie boards, engraved Channellock pliers, ornate quilled snowflake ornaments, festival keepsakes and more, according to Eldridge.
Also new this year is a gingerbread house competition. Houses are made by local church and non-profit groups. Maps will be available at the gazebo for visitors to pick up and stroll through town to see the houses on display. Visitors may then return to the gazebo at Ice House Park and vote through donations for their favorite gingerbread house. Donations will be collected and given to the organization with the most votes.
Another new attraction will be special raffles for four prizes.
One is a “Tree of Light” donated by Al’s Melons Farm Market and Greenhouse. The 20-foot tree will be the same as others around the lake. The ticket is for the tree only. The winner will have to pay for the installation, removal and storage fees.
A second raffle is for dinner and cocktails for four at the Iroquois Boating Club.
The third is for a private cruise for up to 60 passengers on the Barbara J this summer.
And the fourth is a Milwaukee Packout Rolling Toolbox full of bottled spirits, wine, gift certificates, movie passes and more.
Tickets are available at Conneaut Cellars Winery, Silver Shores Restaurant and throughout the day of the festival as well at the gazebo in Ice House Park.
Winning tickets will be drawn at 6 p.m. at the Ice Block Party at Silver Shores Restaurant the day of the festival.
“Come for a day of outdoor and indoor fun. At dusk, see the Trees of Light reflect on Conneaut Lake from Fireman’s Beach, Ice House Park and Silver Shores Restaurant. Freezing temperature are ideal for the ice sculptures, but they can keep some people away. So, we are hoping for clear skies, frosty temperatures and large crowds dressed in layers and prepared to enjoy the festival and our unpredictable weather,” Eldridge said.
The all-volunteer CLCDC has been responsible for obtaining grants and funding for improvements at Fireman’s Beach and in downtown Conneaut Lake. Funds generated from the festival are used to maintain those improvements.
In addition, earlier this year, a portion of the funds raised were used to purchase 25 lighted snowflake decorations for the light poles in downtown Conneaut Lake which are “making the season brighter in Conneaut Lake,” Eldridge said.
The festival is open to the public free of charge.
“The CLCDC is pleased to have Armstrong and First National Bank as presenting festival sponsors. With their help and the growing support of business owners and donors, we are building an event that’s fun for the whole family and entertaining for people of all ages,” Eldridge said.
