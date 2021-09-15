CONNEAUT LAKE — The sixth Ice House Festival will be held Dec. 4 at Ice House Park on Water Street, which is a change from the usual February date.
Sandy Eldridge, chairman of the event, said the change was made mostly because the weather is better for an ice festival in December and because it also will give participants the opportunity to see the many lighted Christmas trees in the area during the holiday season.
Sponsored by the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, the festival features ice sculptures in various designs, described as "sparkling, illuminated and interactive."
The event will include live music, outdoor entertainment and raffles as well as an ice cruise.
Sponsors for the ice sculptures are being solicited from businesses, organizations and individuals. Prices for the sculptures range from $1,000 to $3,000 and orders may be placed by sending a check payable to CLCDC Events Committee, PO Box 195, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316.
Questions may be emailed to icehousefest@windstream.com or call Eldridge at (814) 328-6141. Festival updates will be posted under "ICEHOUSEFEST" at newconneautlake.com.
Proceeds benefit the CLCDC Fund which uses the money for various projects in the borough.