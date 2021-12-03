CONNEAUT LAKE — At Conneaut Lake, dropping temperatures and increasing snowfall can mean only one thing: the return of the Ice House Festival. And this year it’s happening sooner than usual.
The sixth iteration of the festival will take place Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and with a variety of events taking place throughout the day. Ice House Festival traditionally occurs in February, but was moved up to coincide with Conneaut Lake Trees of Light, according to Sandy Eldridge, chair of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Event Committee.
Conneaut Lake Trees of Light is an annual feature of the area. Organized by the business Al's Melons, illuminated trees are placed around Conneaut Lake from Thanksgiving to Christmas, providing a dazzling holiday display as the lights are reflected by the waters of the lake.
By having the Ice House Festival take place while the lighted trees are up, Eldridge hopes to make a "bigger, better event."
A date change isn't the only thing different about this year's festival, however. The chili cook-off traditionally held during the event has been canceled due to the limited ability of restaurants to compete, Eldridge said. In its place, the festival has expanded to include several new events and activities at Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery and Silver Shores Restaurant in addition to the usual festivities at Ice House Park.
At Conneaut Cellars, for example, a beer stein-holding contest will be held starting at 1 p.m. Contestants will be given a commemorative festival mug filled with water and have to hold it steady for up to five minutes, with the winner receiving gift certificates for Riverside Brewing Co.
There will also be a final round involving the winners from previous rounds, with the winner of that receiving dinner and drinks for four at Silver Shores.
Joal Wolf, owner of Conneaut Cellars, said he's always been open to holding activities at his distillery during the Ice House Festival, but this year presented the first big opportunity to do so.
"In the past I was always open too, but there was never the events," he said.
Wolf collaborated with Eldridge on setting up the events, with the former explaining some of the opportunities of utilizing the space and the latter coming up with many of the ideas.
While there will be a fee to participate in the beer stein contest, that money will go toward the Conneaut Lake Community Development Foundation. Wolf said he wasn't concerned with making money through the event, and instead wanted to support the community.
"We're community-minded, and I do want to stress that," he said. "It's not always about what we're doing to make a buck."
In another example of community involvement, the beer steins which will be given out to participants in the contest — limited to 100 — were engraved by Susie Schrock, owner of Your Image Brand Specialists, as a volunteer service to the festival. The steins bear the Ice House Festival logo, with each one taking about 15 minutes to engrave, according to Schrock.
While Schrock has helped out with the festival before, the steins represent one of her biggest contributions yet. She sees the festival as important to the Conneaut Lake community and helping local businesses in the lead-up to Christmas with the date move.
"I hope that as many people who can make it come because I think it's going to be a really great event this year," she said. "There's a lot going on between the park and the winery and Silver Shores."
There will be other activities going on during the festival, including raffles for prizes donated by local businesses, a book sale at Shontz Memorial Library, and information about the history of ice harvesting. There will live entertainment in the Ice Breaker Bar at Silver Shores starting at 3 p.m., a visit from Twinkle the Clown at Ice House Park starting at 1 p.m., and tricks by "performing horses" Snowball and Olaf at Firemen's Beach starting at 10 a.m.
But, of course, the main attractions include the various ice sculptures carved at Ice House Park by workers from DiMartino Ice Co. Eldridge said there will be more than 40 sculptures this year, with carving to start at 10 a.m.
A bigger focus has been placed on interactive sculptures this year. Some examples include ice slide for kids to ride, a large illuminated tractor, and a captain's seat carved from ice for people to sit on and take photos.
'There are a lot of opportunities for children and adults to climb on this year," Eldridge said.
One new addition is an ice sculpture piggy bank sponsored by First National Bank that people can drop money into which will be donated to the Conneaut Lake Samaritans. This is the first year First National is sponsoring a sculpture and, according to Vice President and Financial Consultant Sheila Carmen, it was done to show the community that the bank is still involved in the Conneaut Lake community, even if it had to close its branch building there just prior to the pandemic.
"I've worked for First National Bank for a very long time and I live in Conneaut Lake, so it means a lot to me," Carmen said.
While a piggy bank sculpture has been seen at the festival before, this is the first time one has been set up to allow people to donate. Carmen said the carvers will hollow out the bank and place a container inside to collect the money and keep it dry.
Carmen said the festival helps showcase the revitalization of the Conneaut Lake area and attract attention it might not otherwise receive.
"I feel it's important for us to have this because it does bring people out who may not typically come and they can see it's really a great community," she said.
Eldridge is hopeful the increased variety of activities at the festival will bring people out to enjoy "the splendor of Conneaut Lake." She said the organizing committee tried to create activities and events for people of all ages.
Regarding the move to December, Eldirdge believes it is likely to be a permanent one. Reception to the date change has been positive, and overall excitement for this year's iteration is at an all-time high.
"We've generated more enthusiasm from our sponsors for support for the event this year and our team is really excited too," she said.
All money raised by the festival goes toward the Conneaut Lake Community Development Foundation, and helps to fund maintenance for the various improvements to the Conneaut Lake area supported by the foundation, as well as the holding of future Ice House Festivals and work with French Creek Recreational Trails to create an Ernst Trail connection to Conneaut Lake.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.