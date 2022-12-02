Ice House Schedule
Special activities
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Snowball and Olaf selfies and horse tricks, Mammoth Marine Lot
• 10:30 a.m.: Ice carving by DiMarino Ice Sculpture, Ice House Park
• 11 a.m.: Opening ceremony with National Anthem by Tracy Meure; and Crawford County Fair Queen Sara Lasko at Ice House Park Gazebo
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Kids face painting inside the lobby at PNC Bank ATM, Water Street
• 11:15 a.m.: Spinette Twirling Club, Ice House Park
• 1 to 3 pm.: Twinkle the Clown, Ice House Park
• Noon to 1 p.m.: Caroling and sing along with St. Phillip's Choir, Ice House Park Gazebo
• Noon to 2 p.m.: Cool 101.7 radio broadcast
• Noon to 5 p.m.: Music, food and drink, vendors, Conneaut Cellars Winery
• Noon to 5 p.m.: Riverside Brewing Co., craft beer and food truck, Conneaut Cellars Winery
• 12:30 p.m.: Beer stein holding contest at Conneaut Cellars Winery
• 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Mike's Acoustic Tunes, Event tent at Conneaut Cellars Winery
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Ice House raffle tickets at Ice Breaker Bar, Silver Shores
• 3 to 6 p.m.: Ice Block Party, Ice Breaker Bar, Silver Shores
• 6 p.m.: Raffle Drawings, Ice Breaker Bar, Silver Shores
All day events
• 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Vacavi Cafe, Icehouse Chisel, warm bites and frosty drinks.
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Shontz Memorial Library, South Second Street, warming station
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society Museum, Historical displays and gifts.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Lighthouse Community Church, hot cocoa, cookies and Santa letters
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Sheetz for the Kids, hot dogs and drinks, Ice House Park
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Conneaut Area Senior High School Boys Lacross team, beef jerky sales, Ice House Park
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Conneaut Lake Cub Scout Pack 228, Fresh popcorn, Ice House Park
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: PAWS Hand Delivered Therapy Dogs, Ice House Park
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Crawford County 4-H Program, Ice House Park
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Erie Mobile Veterans Center for Veterans Service, Ice House Park
• 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.: Gingerbread House tour (various locations)
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Raffle tickets sold
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Ice House Bubbles, mulled wine, spirits, Conneaut Cellars Winery
• 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Warm views, drinks and food, Silver Shores Restaurant.
Gingerbread House Entries and location of displays
• Conneaut Lake Presbyterian Church, Chilson's
• Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society, at museum
• His Work His Way, Shontz Library
• Crawford County 4-H, The Berry Basket
• Conneaut Lake Garden Club, Vacavi Cafe
• Conneaut Lake Girl Scout Troop 36539, Lavendar Blue at the Lake
• Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club, Remedies Wellness
• Conneaut Lake Cub Scout Pack 228, Livingston's Meats
• Lighthouse Community Church, Marquette Savings Bank
