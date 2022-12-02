Ice House Schedule

Special activities

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Snowball and Olaf selfies and horse tricks, Mammoth Marine Lot

• 10:30 a.m.: Ice carving by DiMarino Ice Sculpture, Ice House Park

• 11 a.m.: Opening ceremony with National Anthem by Tracy Meure; and Crawford County Fair Queen Sara Lasko at Ice House Park Gazebo

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Kids face painting inside the lobby at PNC Bank ATM, Water Street

• 11:15 a.m.: Spinette Twirling Club, Ice House Park

• 1 to 3 pm.: Twinkle the Clown, Ice House Park

• Noon to 1 p.m.: Caroling and sing along with St. Phillip's Choir, Ice House Park Gazebo

• Noon to 2 p.m.: Cool 101.7 radio broadcast

• Noon to 5 p.m.: Music, food and drink, vendors, Conneaut Cellars Winery

• Noon to 5 p.m.: Riverside Brewing Co., craft beer and food truck, Conneaut Cellars Winery

• 12:30 p.m.: Beer stein holding contest at Conneaut Cellars Winery

• 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Mike's Acoustic Tunes, Event tent at Conneaut Cellars Winery

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Ice House raffle tickets at Ice Breaker Bar, Silver Shores

• 3 to 6 p.m.: Ice Block Party, Ice Breaker Bar, Silver Shores

• 6 p.m.: Raffle Drawings, Ice Breaker Bar, Silver Shores

All day events

• 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Vacavi Cafe, Icehouse Chisel, warm bites and frosty drinks.

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Shontz Memorial Library, South Second Street, warming station

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society Museum, Historical displays and gifts.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Lighthouse Community Church, hot cocoa, cookies and Santa letters

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Sheetz for the Kids, hot dogs and drinks, Ice House Park

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Conneaut Area Senior High School Boys Lacross team, beef jerky sales, Ice House Park

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Conneaut Lake Cub Scout Pack 228, Fresh popcorn, Ice House Park

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: PAWS Hand Delivered Therapy Dogs, Ice House Park

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Crawford County 4-H Program, Ice House Park

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Erie Mobile Veterans Center for Veterans Service, Ice House Park

• 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.: Gingerbread House tour (various locations)

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Raffle tickets sold

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Ice House Bubbles, mulled wine, spirits, Conneaut Cellars Winery

• 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Warm views, drinks and food, Silver Shores Restaurant.

Gingerbread House Entries and location of displays

• Conneaut Lake Presbyterian Church, Chilson's

• Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society, at museum

• His Work His Way, Shontz Library

• Crawford County 4-H, The Berry Basket

• Conneaut Lake Garden Club, Vacavi Cafe

• Conneaut Lake Girl Scout Troop 36539, Lavendar Blue at the Lake

• Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club, Remedies Wellness

• Conneaut Lake Cub Scout Pack 228, Livingston's Meats

• Lighthouse Community Church, Marquette Savings Bank

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you