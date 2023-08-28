As Martin Luther King Jr. addressed perhaps 250,000 people spread out before the steps of the Lincoln Monument 60 years ago today, he began with that most American of topics: money.
A century earlier, he reminded the audience in front of him and the millions more watching a live television broadcast, President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Despite that symbolic step forward, King said, the promises made in our nation’s founding documents remained unfulfilled when it came to Black people.
“And so,” King said, “we’ve come here today to dramatize a shameful condition. In a sense we’ve come to our nation’s capital to cash a check.”
Black Americans had been short-changed, King explained, though he did so in much more eloquent terms.
“It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned. Instead of honoring this sacred obligation, America has given the Negro people a bad check, a check which has come back marked insufficient funds.”
At approximately the same time, 250 miles to the northwest, Marvin Burnett of Meadville was thinking about a check of his own — a check that would soon leave him feeling short-changed.
Burnett was not among the crowd on the Mall for King’s speech that day despite having intended to make his way to the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom with friends.
King’s speech nevertheless left an indelible mark — one that was perhaps even more lasting because Burnett was experiencing the effects of the Civil Rights Movement at the time. Local progress in the effort, in fact, led to his decision to stay in Meadville rather than attend the speech.
The Rev. L.A. Owens of St. John Baptist Church had helped to invigorate the local chapter of the NAACP and was encouraging members and others to apply for jobs at businesses that did not have an Black employees, according to Burnett.
Burnett, 16 years old at the time, soon applied for a job at the A&P market, then located in the Park Avenue Plaza, and was hired weeks before the march was to take place, making him the store’s first Black employee.
“I believe his (King’s) influence in the nation was probably what opened the door for me to get in there, so that’s why it meant so much to me to finally hear him speak,” Burnett recalled. “It just became an inspiration to me.”
Having started so recently, Burnett was unable to get time off for a trip to Washington, and his new boss said he would probably lose his job “if you conveniently don’t show up.”
Burnett didn’t want to open the door to negative feelings about other potential Black employees by either quitting soon after getting the job or being fired, despite his desire to hear King in person.
“I thought we should try to change things,” he said.
Burnett stayed on the job and remained at A&P for more than 10 years. Eventually, he came to see King as a mentor and almost prophet-like figure, and was so influenced by the speech he missed that he memorized it himself and has performed it numerous times over the years.
Before he did, however, he learned a lesson common to many youths unfamiliar with the workplace. In anticipation of his first paycheck, he had calculated how much he could expect to make based on the 13 hours he had worked and his pay rate of $1.73 per hour — the figures etched on his mind as indelibly as King’s speech, even 60 years later.
Excited to collect $22.49, Burnett was shocked when he instead received $19.01.
“I’m not going to take this,” he told himself before making his way to the office to inform the office manager, “You shorted me.”
What followed was a quick introduction to “Uncle Sam,” Social Security and income taxes. Telling the story today, Burnett laughs at his naivete, but also evokes the state of mind of a young person who was on the lookout for unfair treatment because he had experienced it before.
“I got a lot of aunts and uncles,” he recalled saying, “but I ain’t got no ‘Uncle Sam.’”
The younger Burnett not only was unfamiliar with taxes, he said he hardly knew what a check was at the time. He eventually proved a quick study, however, and the spark of that experience led years later to Burnett becoming a certified tax preparer and eventually starting a tax preparation business that still operates today.
It didn’t happen overnight, Burnett acknowledged. He struggled with resentment and bitterness, some of which he traced back to his childhood. In adulthood, his marriage to his wife, Deborah, who is white, led him to occasional conflicts with others as well.
“I had to struggle with that, I had to defend myself. I had a lot of incidents. I didn’t play any games — didn’t take any junk off anybody,” Burnett recalled. “If you wanted to mix it up, I would do it.”
Drinking often led to fighting and that, Burnett said, led “quite a few times” to arrests. When warned by a judge that another incident would not only mean jail time but that the judge “would throw away the key,” Burnett asked God for help in making a change. Today, he has been sober for more than 33 years, he said. He and Deborah celebrated their 45th anniversary earlier this month.
His life could easily have taken a different path, and Burnett’s childhood provided an example of the possible direction.
On Aug. 28, 1955, exactly eight years before King gave his best-remembered speech, 14-year-old Emmett Till was murdered in Mississippi in a brutal crime that went unpunished but soon helped galvanize the Civil Rights Movement. The white men who abducted and tortured Till believed that he had violated the unwritten rules of the Jim Crow-era south in his behavior toward the wife of one of the men.
When she testified at the trial of her husband and his half brother, Carolyn Bryant Donham, who died in April, accused Till of putting his hand on her waist, boasting of his sexual prowess with white women and whistled at her.
Burnett, eight years younger than Till, was born in rural Georgia. How would things have turned out had he remained there with the same unwillingness to be shortchanged and willingness to “mix it up”?
He can’t be sure how his life would have been different or how the environment would have changed him, but Burnett suspects he wouldn’t have made it to 76 years old.
Instead of growing up in the South, when he was 5, Burnett’s family joined an uncle who had a farm in Albion. At the time, Burnett said, there were about 26 Black people in Albion — 14 of them in Burnett’s family. In 1959, the family moved to Meadville.
“I feel that Martin Luther King was my mentor and changed my life. I believe everyone should be given a chance based truly not ‘by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,’ he said, quoting King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. “That’s where I’m at now.”
