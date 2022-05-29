The Pennsylvania Welcome Center for Interstate 90 westbound will be closed Wednesday so the on and off ramps can be paved.
The center, which is located near the Pennsylvania-New York state border, is expected to close at 7 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, and remain closed up to 7 p.m. The center will reopen as soon as the work is completed, PennDOT announced.
The paving is part of a $15.4 million preservation project on 10 miles of I-90 in Harborcreek, Greenfield and North East townships from near the I-86 interchange at mile marker 35 to the New York state line.
The three-year project started in 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2023. It is part of PennDOT's plan to reconstruct or restore approximately 28 miles of I-90 over 10 years.
Changes in traffic patterns and other information related to the projects can be found online at www.penndot.pa.gov/I90Projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.