Due to an unfavorable forecast, the one-day closure of the Pennsylvania Welcome Center for Interstate 90 westbound has been rescheduled for Friday. The closure is necessary so the on and off ramps can be paved, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said.
The center, which is located near the Pennsylvania-New York state border, is expected to close at 7 a.m. Friday, weather permitting, and remain closed up to 7 p.m. The center will reopen as soon as the work is completed.
The paving is part of a $15.4 million preservation project on 10 miles of I-90 in Harborcreek, Greenfield and North East townships from near the I-86 interchange at mile marker 35 to the New York state line.
Changes in traffic patterns and other information related to the projects can be found online at penndot.pa.gov/I90Projects.
