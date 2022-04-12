Two ramps at the Interstate 90 Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) are closed and the eastbound traffic has been reduced to one lane, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday.
The ramp for Route 18 southbound onto I-90 westbound and the I-90 eastbound off ramp to Route 18 southbound are scheduled to remain closed through June 30 so that work can be completed on the new Route 18 bridge over I-90.
A detour for Route 18 through traffic is posted using routes 20, 6N and 98. Truck drivers are reminded to follow detour signs and obey weight limits and height restrictions.
Also, in connection with the I-90 reconstruction project, the eastbound traffic has been shifted and reduced to one lane from mile marker 3.5 to mile marker 10.5. That restriction is expected to remain in place through the fall.
To view detailed information on the posted detour route, visit penndot.pa.gov/I90projects.
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.