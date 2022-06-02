The Interstate 79 southbound and northbound rest stops near the Crawford County-Erie County line will be closed for 10 days so paving can be done on the ramps and parking lot.
The areas are expected to close June 13, weather permitting, and to reopen June 24.
Work at the rest stops is part of a two-year project on nearly 11 miles of I-79 in Crawford and Erie counties, including paving the northbound and southbound lanes from milepost 154 in Hayfield Township, Crawford County, to milepost 165 in Washington Township, Erie County, and rehabilitating 10 bridges.
Additional information on the I-79 Improvement Project can be found online at penndot.pa.gov/District1.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.
