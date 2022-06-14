The Interstate 79 southbound and northbound rest stops near the Crawford County-Erie County line will be closed for 10 days so paving can be done on the ramps and parking lot.
The areas were expected to close Monday and reopen June 24.
Work at the rest stops is part of a two-year project on nearly 11 miles of I-79 in the two counties, including paving the northbound and southbound lanes from milepost 154 in Hayfield Township to milepost 165 in Washington Township, and rehabilitating 10 bridges.
• More information: Visit penndot.pa.gov/District1.
