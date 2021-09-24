HydroBlox will hold its second recycling event in Meadville on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition to accepting plastic — with the exception of vinyl and PVC — the company will also be accepting aluminum cans, scrap metal, cardboard and glass at the collection.
Plastic drink bottles should be separated from other forms of plastic before drop-off. When applicable, plastic being dropped off should be rinsed off, though it does not need to be completely dry.
The collection will take place at a soccer field across the street from HydroBlox's Meadville facility, located at 200 Mercer St. Help will be available for the unloading of recyclable materials.