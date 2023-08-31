Be sure to put on your platform shoes before you hustle to downtown Meadville on Friday.
If the platforms are for some reason unavailable, boogie shoes would be an acceptable alternative.
The theme for this year’s Catwalk on Chestnut is “The ’70s,” and while no dress code will be enforced, expectations are high for those who choose to ease on down the road, whether as models in the show or as spectators.
Now in its sixth edition, the Catwalk on Chestnut is Meadville’s annual locally sourced festival of fashion, consistently drawing dozens of models and hundreds of spectators to the block of Chestnut Street between Park Avenue and Market Street.
Organized by Meadville Independent Business Alliance (MIBA), the gala will feature models representing nine city businesses and attired in styles available from and inspired by the participating shops. The event coincides with September’s First Friday, with numerous downtown businesses remaining open for extended hours, special offers and in-store activities, and promises to be, according to Christine Yamrick, totally far out.
“It’s going to be so much fun,” said Yamrick, owner of Chateau Christine and a leader of the committee organizing the event. “We’re pulling all of our ’70s archive stuff that we got from our parents and grandparents and decorating the store with that, and I’m making handbags out of 1970s record covers for all my models.
“We’re really getting the vibe going,” she added.
Visitors will know they’re in the right place when they dig the vintage Volkswagen Type 2 parked at the runway’s starting point, near the intersection of Chestnut and Park, Yamrick said. The classic first- and second-generation Type 2, produced for U.S. markets from 1950 to 1979 and widely considered among the grooviest of vehicles, is popularly known as the VW Bus or Microbus.
Typically, the Catwalk on Chestnut focuses on styles that are very much of the moment, but Yamrick said the 1970s theme continues that trend. Recent clothing industry trade shows have consistently shown ’70’s-era influences, according to Yamrick, perhaps as a result of the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop, which was widely celebrated earlier this month.
If the Bus isn’t enough to alert attendees that they are on a trip back to the future — to use an inappropriate 1980s reference — then the disco music thumping on the sound system may ring their bell. It won’t be all disco, however. Event DJ Nate Youngblood of Pagra Productions is expected to play a wide variety of funky music.
Refresher courses on period-appropriate dances, such as the Hustle, the YMCA, the Bump and more, will be available for early arrivers. A ’70s best dressed contest will also be held, though some with vivid memories of the decade that spawned John Travolta’s ivory polyester suit in “Saturday Night Fever” might be forgiven for thinking of it as a “worst dressed” contest.
As though participants needed more reason to ransack their wardrobes in search of bell bottoms, high-collared, densely bedazzled jumpsuits and perhaps a pair of roller skates, this year’s Catwalk will also introduce a new element. After the usual final strut down the runway by all of the featured models, Yamrick said, audience members will be invited to join in a “Soul Train”-style line dance, with everyone grooving their way down Chestnut between rows of participants.
Much of the scene will be visible from Harmony Formals, where owner Travis Smith is largely ready for the show but still expects to be adjusting ties and changing out pocket squares in “a last-minute mad dash” prior to the models beginning their strut.
“You can expect some groovy looks, some looks that are a little more true to ’70s style,” Smith said, “and some that are also just inspired by the ’70s. You’ll have a lot of bright colors and sun patterns coming at you.”
Having drawn on friends, relatives and community members, Smith expects to send about a half-dozen models wearing “a mix of everything” down Chestnut in what he called one of his favorite events of the year.
“It’s really just a fun time,” he said. “I like to see the community gather. It’s always a pretty diverse and unpredictable event, even with a theme, you just never know what you’re going to see to hit the runway or who you’ll see.”
MIBA President Victoria Dickson said the event has consistently appealed to a wide audience.
“Some people enjoy that it’s a ‘bright lights, big city’ event in our small community,” she said. “It’s not every night that we have a catwalk.”
The Catwalk on Chestnut may not be as well known as the Met Gala or New York Fashion Week, but it’s something.
“It’s a quaint rural community,” Dickson said, “but we can make a big splash when we want to.”
