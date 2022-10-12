Last time as you remember, sports fans, I was trying to introduce some of you to the wonderful world of squirrel hunting with dogs.
If you don’t know about it, this is pretty popular way of hunting squirrels in the southeast United States; in other parts of the country maybe not so much. So, I was in the middle of talking about what the new folks to this sport out there might be going through, and wondered how we can help them train and develop this new addition to your family — a squirrel dog.
OK, you have this squirmy little puppy, now what? Ronnie Snedegar is a squirrel dog addict from Greenbrier County, West Virginia, and spends a lot of time with his dogs. His dog Annie is a West Siberian Laika and a Super Grand Squirrel Champion in the squirrel dog competition world (events are held all over the country). He also owns Rowdy and Hammer, a father and son Treeing Tennessee Brindle team, and they have both earned squirrel champion titles as well. Snedegar also pleasure hunts his dogs a lot, and this past February he traveled to Alabama and led the Realtree team to winning the Squirrel Master Classic with his dogs.
“I have raised all three of my dogs from 8-week-old puppies, and the journey starts the day you go to pick up your pup.” Snedegar said. “In my opinion, the bonding (which is a big part of my training) starts the very first minute that you claim the pup as yours. There are lots of different ideas on picking a pup. As for myself, I look for the loner and most adventurous, which is often the same pup with both characteristics.”
“Once I have gained the trust of the pup (usually just a day or two), I take it with me everywhere that I can,” he said. “In the woods, around the yard, the feed store, outdoor family gatherings and such. I spend quite a bit of time praising the pup for doing things I like, coming when I call, taking care of business when I take it outside, etc.”
He went on to say that outdoor time with a pup is spent around creeks, fences, steep banks and any obstacles they will encounter while hunting. In order to introduce the pup to squirrels, watch for fresh road kills or keep a stash of tails and hides in the freezer and let the pup smell them and grab them if they want. Remember, all dogs are different. Some puppies may show a lot of interest in a hide or dead squirrel and some might not. What you do not want to do is push a young dog too hard at first. They are all different and progress differently; let them learn at their own pace.
Successful trainers will tell you that you must wear out some boots to make a squirrel dog. There are no tricks or gimmicks that will take the place of keeping a dog in the woods. Start with a well-bred pup that seems to have a strong prey drive and a natural instinct to tree and take them to the woods. Taking the young dog to an area that has squirrels to begin with can be important. Too many trips to the woods without contact with game will discourage you and your dog. Every time you go to the woods, you might see a slight difference and improvement. It will not happen overnight; patience and perseverance will be rewarded here.
If it’s allowed in your state, hunting squirrels with a dog may be the best way to introduce any new hunter, young or old, to the sport. Squirrel doggin’ is hunting that is low-stress and can be done almost anywhere. Kids and adults alike can have a carefree day in the woods. watch the antics of the dogs, and might have a lot of shooting opportunities. Kids don’t have to be quiet, sit still or any of the other tortuous aspects of deer or turkey hunting. Most of all, hunting with a dog can be just plain old fun. You remember when hunting was fun, don’t you?
Larry Case is a retired captain with West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and a lifelong outdoorsman. Larry writes for several newspapers and magazines. His website is www.gunsandcornbread.com and you can reach him at larryocase3@gmail.com.
