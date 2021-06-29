Hunting licenses for 2021-22 are on sale now at the Crawford County Treasurer's Office.
The cost on all hunting licenses are up by 7 cents due to a change in the state transaction fee.
Landowner doe applications are available until July 9.
Senior lifetime hunters must come in and receive their 2021-22 license in order to hunt. This must be done prior to them sending in an antlerless deer application.
Resident antlerless deer applications will only have the week of July 12 before the non-resident applications will be processed. The new cost for resident antlerless deer applications is $6.97.
It is asked hunters send in the correct amount for the application, as the one-week schedule will not allow enough time for the office to send the application and fee back for correction.
• More information: Call (814) 333-7332.