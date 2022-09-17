Two Crawford County locations are among 18 national wildlife refuges that will benefit from expanded hunting and fishing opportunities.
The two divisions of the Erie National Wildlife Refuge will see four species added to the list of upland small game and migratory birds that hunters are permitted to harvest: mute swans, feral hogs, weasels and porcupines. Sport fishing in the refuge will also be expanded to new acres.
The additions are part of a larger effort to increase recreational access on public lands, according to an announcement from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday.
“We are committed to ensuring Americans of all backgrounds have access to hunting and fishing and other recreational activities on the lands and waters of the National Wildlife Refuge System,” said Martha Williams, director of U.S. Fish and Wildlife. “These regulations increase public access opportunities, better align the Service with state regulations, and help to promote healthy wildlife habitats while boosting local recreation economies.”
While upland small game hunting is permitted in both of the refuge’s divisions, migratory bird hunting is only allowed in Sugar Lake Division. Small game and migratory bird hunting is permitted from Sept. 1 through Feb. 28. The expanded acres for sport fishing have not yet been announced.
While the announcement expands the range of potential targets for hunters in the refuge, Erie is one of several refuges considering limits to the ammunition used by hunters.
Blackwater, Canaan Valley, Chincoteague, Eastern Neck, Erie, Great Thicket, Patuxent Research Refuge, Rachel Carson and Wallops Island national wildlife refuges have begun to analyze phasing out lead ammunition and tackle and plan to propose the regulatory requirement for using non-lead ammunition by fall 2026 in the 2023-24 annual rule. Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge in Indiana will require non-lead ammunition and tackle by fall 2026.
The 568 refuges and 38 wetland management districts that make up the the National Wildlife Refuge system see about 65 million visits each year.
