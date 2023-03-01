The Jamestown Lions Club and Pymatuning State Park are offering a six-hour training class required by law for all first-time hunters and trappers before they can buy a license.
Participants must pass a certification exam at the end of the class to complete this training.
The class will be held March 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lions Community Center, 702 Jackson St., Jamestown.
• To sign up: Visit register-ed.com/events/view/193400.
