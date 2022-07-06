The Conneaut Lake Sportsman’s Association, 11861 Sportsman Road, Conneaut Lake, will host a hunter-trapper education course July 23.
Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the course runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are no fees to attend this course, organizers said. However, those attending must be registered. Students must be at least 11 years old on the date of the course (birthdate no later than July 23, 2011). Mandatory course registration, required home-study lessons and student manual are available on the PA Game Commission website.
The class size is limited to 30 participants.
• More information: Call or text Kevin Jacobs at (814) 439-2373.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.