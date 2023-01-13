Roan Hunter of Meadville has announced he plans to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for prothonotary of Crawford County in the May 16 primary.
The prothonotary serves as the clerk of courts for the civil division of the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
“I have proven I have the determination, dedication, and discipline to accomplish my goals of maximizing the efficiency of the taxpayer dollar and to advocate for a more transparent government,” Hunter said in making his announcement.
Hunter plans on developing web-based software to handle the majority of in-person court processes at home, informational videos fighting misinformation, and a kindergarten through grade 12 grant program to allow every student to start their educational journey more prepared and less stressed.
“This program would also allow for sending high school-age students to vocational/technical school or college, as this wasn’t an option for them before,” Hunter said. The project provide academic and after-school sports programs to high school students, Hunter said.
“My vast experience with technology will allow me to incorporate it into presenting a more transparent way for citizens to find information about the proceedings of the office,” Hunter said.
Hunter is a toolmaker at Micro Tool & Manufacturing Inc. of Meadville.
He also is a member of Not One More Northwest Pennsylvania, a Meadville-based nonprofit organization, and serves on its board of directors.
“Our nonprofit’s mission is raising substance use disorder awareness, providing support and resources for our community, promoting recovery, and preventing drug abuse in northwest Pennsylvania,” Hunter said. “Winning this position would not only guarantee the promises I’ve stated above, but with the help of Not One More, the Hayden House project would be completed. We envision a self-supporting, empowering, peer-run recovery home for women.
“My multiyear experience with management and bookkeeping will assist me in completing all administrative duties including maintenance, organization and distribution of court records; preparing thorough meeting agendas; collecting and distributing all court costs, fees and fines, all while performing accounting and bookkeeping duties with immense accuracy,” Hunter said.
More information on the Hunter campaign is available at roanhunter.cc.
