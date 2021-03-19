Roan Hunter of Meadville has announced his candidacy for Crawford County clerk of courts/clerk of the Orphans’ Court, seeking the Republican Party nomination in the May 18 primary.
Hunter said he decided to run because his "fresh eyes can open up more efficient ways to conduct office proceedings."
He said he wants to involve himself with the county before using that as a stepping stone into higher government, and to further establish his career in politics.
Hunter said his main priority will be to "streamline processes and maximize efficiency, ensuring county taxpayers’ money is used in the most cost-effective way."
Hunter will use his extensive experience with technology to create a more transparent, user-friendly way for the public to find information about the proceedings of the office in accordance with local, state and federal laws.
He plans to organize public meetings allowing taxpayers "to see where their money is going."
Hunter is an 18-year-old senior at Meadville Area Senior High and a restaurant manager. He said he has spent the past three years in the workforce, developing the skills and discipline necessary to implement his plans.
Hunter cites his experience with management and bookkeeping in preparing him to perform all secretarial duties of the position. Those duties include maintenance and organization of court records; distributing orders of the court; preparing thorough meeting agendas; collecting and distributing all courts costs, fees and fines; and performing accounting and bookkeeping duties.
Hunter said he will "make sure the office is used only for its intended purpose, and will maintain a strict rule of zero politics in the office."
"I encourage anyone to come support me if you are in favor of a forward-moving community with more transparency and efficiency brought to typical courthouse visits," he said.
Hunter said he will serve the people of Crawford County to the best of his ability.