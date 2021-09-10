When hundreds of volunteers fan out along the French Creek watershed Saturday, they'll not only clean up garbage, but some will help with tree plantings.
Saturday marks the 29th annual French Creek Cleanup held by the French Creek Valley Conservancy based in Meadville.
While garbage still will be gathered along French Creek and its tributary streams Saturday, there has been a decrease in trash in and along the banks of French Creek, said Brenda Costa, the conservancy's executive director.
The conservancy now owns and protects more than 3,000 acres within the French Creek watershed, Costa said. Those acres include areas with tributary streams of French Creek.
While each of the conservancy's protected properties is open to the public for passive leave no trace activities, "unfortunately (dumping) behavior continues," Costa said.
"We're looking at some of the other properties we now conserve (for trash) — those with smaller ravines and farm dumps," she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed, but didn't stop the cleanup in 2020 as around 24,000 pounds of garbage was collected by more than 525 participants in 44 groups.
Pre-pandemic collections had averaged around 30,000 pounds a year, Costa said.
Costa is forecasting about 30,000 pounds picked up this year as there are 51 groups with a total of 804 people registered who will help either with cleanup or tree plantings on Saturday.
A total of 350 trees are to be planted on two of the conservancy's properties, Costa said.
There are 250 trees set for its Mammoth Run property, an 86-acre site on the east side of Conneaut Lake. Another 100 trees are to be planted on Cussewago Meanders, a 191-acre property along Cussewago Creek in Vernon Township. Cussewago Creek is a major tributary of French Creek.
"The volunteers help us tremendously," Costa said. "This is the second year of large stewardship projects."
Last year volunteers helped with trail improvements to Lew's Land, a 48-acre property in Vernon Township off Route 322 near Interstate 79 that has a 1.5-mile loop trail. Volunteers also helped with trail improvements and tree plantings at Brock's Lookout, a 7.5-acre property in WoodcockTownship along French Creek off Route 19 and Morris Road with a 0.75-mile loop trail.
The trash drop off is at Voodoo Brewing Co. Compound on Bessemer Street in Meadville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Participants will be treated to a picnic and live music at the Voodoo Compound as well.
