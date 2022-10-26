If Meadville residents were ever inclined to whoop it up for “the ’Koop,” now would be a good time.
Huidekoper Park — known informally to many basketball aficionados who like to hoop it up there as “the ’Koop” — is on a bit of a roll.
A planned overhaul of the park located on Williamson Road near the intersection with Grove and Poplar streets was awarded a grant of more than $1.2 million, the Wolf administration announced Tuesday. The funds come on top of a separate state grant of $300,000 announced last month and as the city waits to hear on the results of another grant application for about $700,000.
“It’s more than we anticipated,” City Manager Maryann Menanno said.
Menanno noted that the grant was awarded through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)-CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act program designed to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents. Crawford County, rather than the city itself, applied for and was awarded the grant through a competitive selection process.
“With anything that’s competitive, the likelihood of us getting it is slim,” Menanno said. “We appreciate the county for being willing to apply for this on our behalf.”
Mayor Jaime Kinder shared Menanno’s excitement about the news.
“It is a huge deal because it lets us do everything we need to do and want to do in one fell swoop,” Kinder said. “We can get it all done and people can use the park even faster.”
Menanno was hopeful that the grant announced Tuesday, combined with federal CDBG funds already set aside for the project, would cover the entire cost of the park rehabilitation project. Any funds left over could potentially be repurposed for improvements at other city parks, but she noted that estimates for the project would have to be revisited in light of the skyrocketing costs of construction.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if the cost would go up,” she said.
Even if costs remain contained, however, the windfall of federal funding won’t have much of an effect on the city’s budget planning, which starts early next month.
“No city funds were directly being expended on this,” Menanno said, “so there’s nothing immediate to save on.”
Planned improvements to the park, which were developed in response to community input that included a well-attended July 2021 meeting at the park itself, will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fencing line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace updates will include an expanded walking trail with interpretive signage, community garden, dog park, disc golf course, cornhole court, and barbecue and horseshoe pits.
Two new play unit additions will be constructed, one for ages 5-12 years and one for ages 2-5 years, both with a rubber surface for safety. Parking area improvements will also be made with accessible spaces, marking and signage, as well as stormwater drainage.
The Huidekoper Park project constituted a significant chunk of the $45 million in funding announced by Gov. Tom Wolf.
“This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” Wolf said. “Whether it be water and sewage systems, parks, or social services, these dollars are going to help make communities better places to live, work and play.”
The Huidekoper rehabilitation plan was originally conceived as a two-stage process due to anticipated funding limitations. For the immediate future, that timeframe has been accelerated quite a bit, according to Zachary Norwood, the Crawford County planning director who shepherded the project through the grant application process. Because the grant funds were made available through the 2020 CARES Act, the deadline for project completion is currently May 2023.
“We are going to be diligently with the city of Meadville to get this project greenlit, moved forward into construction and bid out as quickly as humanly possible,” Norwood said.
Norwood said it’s possible that extensions could be granted given supply-chain delays, but none have yet been approved.
The sizable grant made for good news at both city and county offices.
“Every day is a good day,” Norwood said, “but today is better than others.”
With the good news also comes added responsibilities, Norwood noted.
“With all of this funding, it will require work,” he said. “For any of this, it takes capacity to administer these federal and state programs, so our staff will be having to address those needs and it will realign some of our projects.”
Norwood credited the expertise of the county’s planning staff for having secured the grant in the first place as well as the city’s planning for enabling the proposal of a project that was essentially “shovel ready” and that made sense for county government to support.
“From the Crawford County standpoint,” he said, “when you do good planning — when you’re engaged in public outreach and collective priorities set by the community — we at the county should back that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.