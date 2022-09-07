A renewed vision for a Meadville park that has provided recreation opportunities for generations of city residents will soon become reality.
An extensive rehabilitation of Huidekoper Park was among the projects included in $90 million in grant awards focused on recreation and conservation that were announced Tuesday by Gov. Tom Wolf. The city was awarded $300,000 to help pay for the overhaul of Huidekoper Park in what is expected to be the city’s largest-ever investment in a public park.
The improvements will do more than simply address recurring concerns over a supposed lack of outdoor activities for kids, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
“This is a park that is near and dear to everyone’s heart,” she said Tuesday after being informed of the grant by the Tribune, “and it desperately did need the upgrades to make it a usable destination for youth.”
Mayor Jaime Kinder was similarly excited to see the restoration of a place she has been visiting her entire life, from making vinyl keychains and other crafts during the summer parks programs of her youth to family gatherings at the Huidekoper pavilion in adulthood.
“It is one of those parks that has been overutilized but underfunded,” Kinder said. The planned rehabilitation, she added, “is exactly what we meant when we said we wanted to invest in our public spaces.”
The overhaul of Huidekoper Park was among more than 330 projects funded by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The award requires that the recipient match the amount provided. Menanno said that the city has already designated about $450,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding over three years to provide the matching funds needed.
The approximately $750,000 in improvements will include a trail, new multipurpose and basketball courts, improved parking areas, installation of playground equipment, improvements to fencing, lighting and accessibility and landscaping work.
But, Menanno noted, that’s only the first phase of the overall vision. The city hopes to hear the results of another grant application by the end of the month. The potential grant, from the Commonwealth Financing Agency, could provide another $700,000 to address additional improvements that were shaped by public input sessions during summer 2021. Menanno said early estimates put the overall price tag at $1.2 million.
The next step, according to Menanno, is to solicit bids for the project, which will likely happen next spring. Construction could begin as early as next year, she added, but the uncertainty of construction costs makes the starting date largely dependent on the bids received.
While the Huidekoper facelift will likely take several years, Menanno noted that efforts to reinvigorate the park have already begun. Last month, City Council approved nearly $58,000 in contracts to renovate the park’s dilapidated restrooms. and over the summer, Meadville Family YMCA and Creating Landscapes LLC combined to offer free morning and afternoon programming for kids at Huidekoper.
The two Crawford County projects to receive funding — Huidekoper and the $381,500 renovation of Karl Geldon Park in Venango Borough — were part of what the Wolf administration described as the largest single investment in recreation and conservation resources in state history.
“Pennsylvania encompasses some of the most beautiful natural areas in the nation,” Wolf said. “By investing in the upkeep and expansion of our recreational areas, we are not only improving the quality of life for citizens. We are making Pennsylvania an even better destination for visitors who will contribute to the economic health of communities all across the commonwealth.”
Menanno, pointing to the rebuilding of H.P. Way Park after the installation of the Highland Avenue water tanks, said Meadville has already had success with a similar, if slightly smaller scale, park improvement.
“H.P. Way has been very successful since the renovation — there’s been much more activity,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll see the same at Huidekoper.”
Kinder predicted that Huidekoper’s central location and greater amenities would prove appealing to families.
“It’s something that Meadville has to have. It’s something we’re missing — having a place for our kids to go in the summer and things to do in the summer,” she said. “This is just one more step in getting that back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.