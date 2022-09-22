Time is running out to sign up for the Meadville area volunteer effort called Make A Difference Day.
The event, a day when hundreds of volunteers come together to complete small construction and general yard maintenance projects for low-income and senior western Crawford County residents, is set for Oct. 15.
The project hotline remains open until Sept. 30 for general yard maintenance projects only. If you or someone you know is need of assistance, call (814) 337-1251.
Group and individual volunteers are encouraged to register by Oct. 7. Registration is open at unitedwaywcc.org or visit the United Way of Western Crawford County Facebook page for links.
The Make A Difference Day Committee is encouraging local businesses, social groups, churches and individuals to join in helping the community.
