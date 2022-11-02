I was more than a little surprised we are in November. Nobody told me about it, I didn’t get any emails and I failed to have the calendar on my phone alert me. Oh well, here we are and November to most of us in the outdoor world is all about hunting, and to many of you out there it is all about deer hunting.
I have told you before, I am not the world’s greatest deer hunter. I will imbibe a little just to be sociable, and I am certainly not adverse to eating venison, especially if you bring me some (already cut and wrapped). Be that as it may, I will deer hunt a little just to stay in the game and bring home a little protein from the woodlands.
One of the things that have always fascinated me about the deer hunters is their obsession for sitting up in trees. Now, I understand why they do it, (or at least I think I do) getting above ground and out of the wind currents so the deer can’t catch your scent and all that. The whitetail deer, odocoileus virginianus, (before you ask, I don’t have a clue how to pronounce that) is well-known for having an incredible sense of smell. Their nose may be as finely tuned as our buddy the black bear, but deer hunters know that if you don’t play the wind, you ain’t gonna see that monster buck. This is the reason we have a multi-million dollar tree stand industry.
Many deer hunters will not talk about a well-documented malady known as tree stand tedium (full scientific name tree stand tedium infinitus boredoutofyourgourdus). The basic premise of the disease is this. You climb into your tree stand, it is a beautiful fall afternoon and you are really stoked to be there and hopefully get a chance at the behemoth buck you have been seeing on your trail cam for a month, (always at night).
About the first hour, things are great, you are the hunter becoming one with nature. You soak in all the sights and smells of the early November woods. When the first twig snaps or the leaves crunch you are on it, your head swivels and you immediately pinpoint the source of the sound, much like a regal bird of prey. When you identify the sound as a half grown grey squirrel or a chipmunk you chuckle to yourself and think they are just part of the wonders of the natural world.
As you move into the third hour you realize the seat in your tree stand is not as comfortable as you thought it was. Something about the size of a golf ball and the consistency of anthracite coal has somehow found its way under your right buttock. The juvenile squirrel and the chipmunk, both of which have never strayed more than 20 yards from your stand are now making enough noise to wake at least the recent dead.
The squirrel, which you have named Marvin, seems to be in training for some sort of track and field event as he runs continuous circles around your tree stand, leaping over every log and branch. Often when making a turn he will do a Duke Boys power slide in the dry leaves so he can make even more noise. The chipmunk (Chippers) cannot keep pace with the squirrel but seems content to make headlong rushes and dive into the potato chip leaves, engage in what is evidently a break dancing routine under the leaves and then burst out again.
At its height, the disturbance sounds for the world like a herd of wounded hippopotami charging up the hillside. You now think Marvin and Chippers are not nearly so cute and you mutter things under your breath that your mother would not be proud of.
By the fifth hour and beyond, some hunters may experience tree stand tedium in its critical stages. When Marvin and Chippers finally cease their rodeo performance, the real tedium may set in. Long periods of stillness may bring on another danger this disease, falling asleep in the tree stand. If I may be serious for a moment, this is a real concern and no hunter should get in a tree stand without wearing the proper safety gear. The Treestand Manufacturer’s Associations does an excellent job of educating hunters on this. (www.tmastands.com)
While the noise generated by the various rodents in the neighborhood is a problem many deer hunters are more concerned with the major factor of tree stand tedium, and that is outright boredom. It is a sad commentary of our modern world but many of us are not prepared to spend long hours in a remote setting, just sitting.
As always, your intrepid outdoors writer is here to help, and I have listed a few methods which modern deer hunters use to fend off the onset of tree stand tedium.
Escape to the cell phone. In a day and age when some of us cannot even go to the restroom without our phones, it is natural that many hunters would use this method to battle tree stand tedium. Endless texting to your buddies has been popular for some time and in fact it is a good way to communicate with those who may be hunting nearby. Next in line is probably staying on Facebook for hours in the tree stand, this is an excellent way to be oblivious of what is going on around you in the woods. So while you are writing a snarky comment to a post of someone you don’t even know the 10-pointer with the double drop tines sneaks by you unseen. Don’t forget you can play mind expanding games like Candy Crush and Angry Birds.
I have it on good authority that some of us still look at books. You know, those paper and print things you hold in your hand and read. Put a couple of your favorite paperbacks in your day pack. Books might not hold your undivided attention for long periods of time and you may be able to actually look up occasionally and see a deer.
I know this will be considered radical, but I would propose that you can actually turn off all electronic devices (all), put away the books and simply sit in the quiet of the woods for a while. Crazy, I know but try it sometime and let me know what you think. You may even see a deer.
Larry Case is a retired captain with West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and a lifelong outdoorsman. Larry writes for several newspapers and magazines. His website is www.gunsandcornbread.com and you can reach him at larryocase3@gmail.com.
