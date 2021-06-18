Though he and his son didn't make it past the third round of "Lego Masters," former Meadville resident Tim Croll said he's not disappointed with the outcome.
Croll and his son, Zach, 18, enjoyed the whole experience and the process of working together on the Fox TV show.
Croll, a business growth strategist in Gaylord, Michigan, is a 1991 graduate of Meadville's Crawford Christian Academy.
The two were among 12 pairs of contestants competing on "Lego Masters." The show has Lego enthusiasts competing each week in Lego brick-building challenges. The winners get a $100,000 prize and the title of Lego Masters.
"My value is not placed in just 'Lego Masters," Croll said Thursday. "I'm grateful for the time spent with Zach. That's more valuable to me."
The pair's three-episode appearance on the show is opening up new opportunities for Croll and his business growth strategy company. Croll uses Legos as visual aids in showing clients how to build their businesses and the leadership needed.
