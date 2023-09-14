Members of the board that oversees Meadville Housing Authority fired back Wednesday in response to criticism from the federal agency that oversees the authority as well as from members of the public.
A recent letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to Rep. Mike Kelly was misleading and one-sided, according to board members, who made plans to request a meeting with the director of HUD’s Pittsburgh Field Office responsible for the letter that specifically targeted authority staff and board members.
“There were certain unsubstantiated allegations made in that letter which, left unaddressed, I think, is a lack of responsibility from the board,” board President Richard Zinn said in urging his fellow board members to support a formal follow-up with HUD in response to the letter.
“I’m not going to get into any details,” Zinn added regarding his own claim of “unsubstantiated allegations” in the HUD letter.
The letter in question, sent by Michael A. Horvath, director of HUD’s Pittsburgh Field Office, was a response to Kelly’s inquiry on behalf of Jackie Commins, president of the Resident Council at Holland Towers, the authority’s 132-unit apartment building for seniors and disabled people located on Market Street.
Horvath acknowledged the authority’s efforts to eradicate a longstanding bedbug problem at the complex, but also pointed to problems in the relations between management and the Resident Council.
“At times, working with the executive director has been difficult, and PIH staff and management frequently observe a pattern of slow or non-responsiveness to urgent request items, tenant complaints, and congressional inquiries,” Horvath wrote in the letter, referring to HUD’s Office of Public and Indian Housing.
“The board,” he continued, “must demand more of the executive director where they determine that it is needed.”
Board member Marcia Yohe responded to the letter by offering a fiery defense of Executive Director Vanessa Rockovich in particular as well as the board — and by criticizing both HUD officials and local politicians she felt had ignored relevant input on the one hand and the usual “chain of command” on the other.
“HUD’s policy traditionally is that they would reach out to the housing authority, the local Pittsburgh staff, to meet with Vanesa or meet with the board to discuss issues identified. That has not happened yet,” Yohe said. “Maybe we will still get to meet with them, but I think it’s really important for folks to understand that had we done that a lot of this letter probably would not have been written.”
Later in the meeting, Yohe said she believed some details in the HUD letter suggested that Meadville City Council members had approached HUD officials with concerns about the authority without first bringing those concerns to the board. Disregarding the “chain of command,” Yohe said, could put the authority at risk of being consolidated with another municipality’s housing authority.
Loss of local control is rarely desirable, according to Yohe. “Certainly not,” she added with a reference to Rockovich, “when we have someone here — I know not everyone would agree — but someone here who’s really committed to tenants.”
The HUD letter makes no references to City Council, and Yohe did not specify what elements in the letter that she felt might have come from council members. Her comments, however, came with Mayor Jaime Kinder and Councilwoman Gretchen Myers among the audience of about a dozen people at the meeting.
It’s not the first time that council members or city officials have attended Housing Authority meetings in recent months. In fact, in January, Kinder hand-delivered a letter to Yohe and other board members that put the authority on notice regarding City Council’s plans to exercise more oversight regarding issues that have plagued the authority for more than a year — issues similar to those addressed in the HUD letter.
On Wednesday, Kinder offered a positive response to the letter when she addressed the board during public comments.
“I think that it’s encouraging to get that letter and now everyone’s on the very same page, right?” Kinder said. “I’m excited to see what the board does with that information and how we move forward.”
Comments from board members a few minutes later did not appear to reflect Kinder’s excitement. Where the letter had set expectations for the authority, particularly with regard to its Resident Council relations, board members at several points called for more cooperation from tenants.
“You can’t work against us all the time,” board member Tom Youngblood said in responding to the letter.
Board members do not want to evict residents from housing that may be their “last option,” Youngblood said, but it may still be necessary to use the threat of eviction in the ongoing effort to eradicate bedbugs. Board members and authority staff have on several previous occasions cited tenant noncompliance as the final obstacle in overcoming the bedbug problem at Holland Towers.
“We’re never going to get control, especially with the bedbug issue, if people don’t comply,” Youngblood said. “The other thing I’ve heard over and over again is that we’re blaming the tenants. Well, we’re not going out and finding bedbugs to bring in. So who would that be that would be doing that? We’re not going out and getting them, bottling them up, and taking them to the tenants’ apartments.
“So it’s up to the tenants to work with us,” he continued, “to get the problem under control.”
Board member James Rozakis said the authority has put “I don’t know how many man hours” and tens of thousands of dollars into fighting the bedbug problem and similarly called for tenant cooperation in the effort.
“Any characterization that we don’t care or the board doesn’t know — it’s just not true,” he said. “If anybody had a miracle thing that would make this end tomorrow, we’d do it.”
Board member Sonya Logan did not offer any comments during the discussion.
Christopher Ferry, the authority’s lawyer, referred to issues raised by the HUD letter regarding the Holland Towers Resident Council as “a do-able thing.”
Rockovich reiterated criticism the authority has made before regarding resident councils generally, saying that expectations regarding resident involvement were developed decades ago when funding for training was available. Such funds are no longer available, according to Rockovich, and the efforts were not especially successful, leaving most resident councils today to be concerned mostly with tenant activities rather than policy or governance.
The recent HUD letter, however, outlines a more active role for the Holland Towers Resident Council.
“HUD promotes resident participation and active involvement of residents in housing authority overall mission and policies,” the letter stated, before continuing with an abbreviation for the Housing Authority of the City of Meadville. “HACM must recognize the Holland Towers resident council as the sole representative of the residents it represents and support its tenant participation activities. To foster constructive relations between these parties, HACM and the Holland Towers resident council must work together to negotiate a comprehensive MOU that establishes a working partnership to provide accountability, clarity, and continuity.
“HUD is directing the HACM to do so,” the letter continued.
