Meadville Housing Authority officials drew a distinction between the public housing rental units they operate and those managed privately, but in other respects adopted a stance similar to that of numerous private landlords who have criticized a proposed rental inspection program for the city of Meadville in recent public meetings.
The program would be redundant, they said in an interview following their meeting last week, plus it would likely hurt low-income renters and will add to the burden that falls on city taxpayers.
The comments came after a meeting in which board members received several updates regarding the authority’s ongoing inspection programs and efforts to control insect infestation problems that have plagued scores of authority units for more than a year.
Board members acknowledged the benefit that comes with having a “different set of eyes” look over safety issues, but said adding the city’s eyes to a list that already includes a rotating roster of authority employees as well as federal officials was unnecessary.
“It’s redundancy, no question about it,” said Richard Zinn, who chairs the board that oversees the authority. Zinn also stressed that he would have to see the final details of the proposal, which has not been finalized, before making a final judgment.
“We’re accomplishing on our own what the city wants to accomplish,” board member Tom Youngblood said.
Executive Director Vanessa Rockovich pointed out that authority properties are “going through an extensive inspection right now,” referring to inspections that started last week through the Real Estate Assessment Center of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which provides funding for the authority.
“As far as having another inspection,” Rockovich added, “if we don’t pass HUD’s inspection there’s not going to be anything more strict than what we deal with with HUD.”
The redundancy of the proposed inspections is particularly clear for the 347 units owned by the Housing Authority, Rockovich and board members Zinn, Marcia Yohe and Tom Youngblood said. Unlike privately owned rental properties, those units already are required to undergo periodic inspections that are conducted by outside federal agencies, rather than the authority itself. In addition, the authority periodically inspects the units it manages through the federal Section 8 housing voucher program.
In addition to criticism of the program’s redundancy with regard to Housing Authority units in particular, Yohe predicted that tenants in privately managed housing would see their rents go up or see housing options reduced when some landlords decline to make required improvements.
Yohe acknowledged that under the current system some low-income residents wind up in privately owned units that don’t meet basic health and safety requirements.
“People are going to say, ‘Yeah, it’s bad, but I have a roof over my head, I have a refrigerator, a stove, whatever it be, I’m at least in, out of the rain,’” she said. “I don’t have to like where they’re living — they don’t like where they’re living, but that’s what their income supports.”
Finding a way to raise the income of such people would be a more effective means of addressing substandard housing, according to Yohe.
The comments from authority officials came immediately after a monthly meeting that had featured multiple updates regarding the ongoing oversight of authority properties.
Rockovich told board members that a visit from Pittsburgh-based HUD staff, long delayed due to the pandemic, was “probably the most beneficial visit I’ve ever had from HUD staff because we had some things that we needed to work out.” The issues involved were primarily of a logistical nature rather than related to health and safety issues.
Inspections focused on health and safety issues were being performed by HUD’s Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC), Rockovich said. At William Gill Commons, the authority’s 100-unit apartment complex, the primary issue had been smoke detectors.
“They were either down, they weren’t functioning,” Rockovich said. “There were some apartments that there were four detectors and none of them worked — either they weren’t hanging on the wall, they didn’t have batteries.”
In some instances, she added, the nonfunctioning detectors had been working shortly before the REAC inspection found them disabled. Warning notices could be issued in such cases, and authority staff would likely follow up with Meadville Central Fire Department regarding possible responses, according to Rockovich, including tamper-resistant detectors.
About half of 21 units at Gill Commons had failed the inspections, Rockovich said, and all of the issues were later corrected. Future visits were planned to confirm that smoke detectors were still working properly. At Holland Towers, 23 of 132 apartments had been inspected. Only one nonworking smoke detector was found along with several issues with electrical boxes.
The authority’s own inspections of 16 Section 8 units resulted in two failed inspections. and in the authority’s ongoing efforts to control bedbug and cockroach infestations that have plagued its two largest properties for more than a year, 16 active cases were reported at Holland Towers and 12 were reported at Gill Commons.
Following the meeting, authority officials discussed another issue that has been among criticisms of the proposed inspection program from owners and managers of private rental properties. Such a program will have a financial impact on the Housing Authority, they said, and that impact will affect city finances as well.
While the proposed fee of $38 per unit would not be passed on to authority tenants, they added, it would be passed on indirectly to city taxpayers.
That’s because the authority would pay to register its 347 units using funds that would otherwise go to city tax coffers as part of the tax-exempt agency’s annual payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT).
“I can’t see us paying for both,” said board member Marcia Yohe. “They can put it in one pot or the other, but you’re not going to get it twice.”
“That’s correct,” Rockovich said, noting that the PILOT is voluntary.
The 2022 city budget includes $18,000 from the Housing Authority for such a payment. Registration fees for all of the authority’s units could reduce that by $13,186.
