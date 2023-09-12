A federal grant of $3 million will fund upgrades for the city of Meadville’s public housing units.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Monday announced $157 million in grant funding for housing agencies to address housing-related hazards and the presence of lead-based paint. Pennsylvania agencies, including Meadville Housing Authority, received $22.4 million.
“The grant is to replace gas stoves with electric, housing-authority-wide,” said Vanessa Rockovich, executive director of the authority. “The electrical service will need to be upgraded as well.”
The grant awards were part of HUD’s Capital Fund Housing-Related Hazards and Lead-Based Paint Capital Fund Notice of Funding Opportunity program. The purpose of the funding is to enable public housing agencies (PHAs) to evaluate and reduce residential health hazards, including lead-based paint, carbon monoxide, mold, radon, fire safety and asbestos.
The funds will help PHAs prepare to comply with the National Standards for the Physical Inspection of Real Estate. These national standards improve HUD’s oversight by aligning and consolidating inspection regulations used to evaluate HUD housing across multiple programs. They also strengthen HUD’s physical condition standards, including enhanced expectations for fire safety, carbon monoxide, mold, moisture and lead-based paint.
“American families deserve a safe and healthy place to call home. However, in many older homes, lead-based paint can be a serious threat to the health and well-being of children,” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said. “This funding effort will help us identify homes where occupants are at risk of lead exposure and other health hazards, and build on our promise of a healthier, stronger country.”
Nine agencies across the state received funding. Meadville Housing Authority was the only agency in the state’s northwest region to receive an award. Two agencies — housing authorities for Franklin and Lebanon counties — received $5 million awards, the most given to any of the agencies in the state.
