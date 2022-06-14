Meadville Housing Authority has taken action last to address high grass at two of its properties.
Board members last week unanimously approved a 14-week agreement with Lynch Landscaping of Meadville to mow lawns at the authority’s Elmwood Village and Morgan Village housing developments. Each cut will cost the authority $1,560, according to Executive Director Vanessa Rockovich, who said the lawns likely would be cut at least once each week.
“I know that if the board approves this the maintenance staff will be jumping up and down because between Elm and Morgan and Gill and here, it’s been a lot to keep up with,” Rockovich said of the lawn mowing at the authority’s developments, including Holland Towers, where the Wednesday meeting took place. “Right now, we’re behind, because we’ve got vacant apartments and the grass is growing.”
The total cost of each cut comprises $917 for Elmwood Village and $643 for Morgan Village. The cost from Lynch was the lowest of three submitted, according to Rockovich. Proposals were solicited from six to eight firms. Advertising for bid submissions was not necessary, Rockovich told the board, because the total cost of the agreement was expected to fall under the state’s $21,900 minimum for a formal bidding process.
If the two developments are mowed 14 times, the total cost will come to $21,840.
Rockovich described the arrangement as a “pilot program” to address a concern that has come before the authority before. When the issue arose last year, she reminded the board, there had been discussion of “getting tenants to help out,” but the logistics of doing so proved complicated enough that the 2021 growing season ended before an arrangement could be made.
Contracting the work, particularly for the pilot program, also makes sense, Rockovich said in response to questions from board member Sonya Logan regarding the possibility of hiring temporary workers.
Using temporary labor would require several workers given the amount of mowing involved, Rokovich said. Hiring an outside contractor for mowing is allowed under the authority’s labor agreement, she added, and doing so means that the authority will save on unemployment taxes, workers’ compensation insurance and equipment costs.
