Meadville Housing Authority has returned to issues that have been sources of concern for more than 18 months, offering updates on relations between housing management and the Holland Towers Resident Council as well as pest extermination efforts.
Authority lawyer Chris Ferry told participants in a meeting on Wednesday that a draft memorandum of understanding between the authority and the Holland Towers Resident Council has been viewed by authority board members and distributed to tenants.
In an apparent effort to temper both tenant expectations and suspicions, Ferry addressed Resident Council funding and logistics in describing the memorandum.
“There’s nothing tricky here,” Ferry said, explaining that the document had been adapted from templates supplied by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which funds the authority and the council. “There’s a ‘Big Brother’ sense that the Housing Authority is spying on the Resident Council or things of that sort. I can assure you that that’s not the case and there isn’t any intention of being a part of meetings unless we’re invited to be part of the meetings.”
Ferry added that Resident Council decisions are “not to be held against them.” A staff coordinator is available as a first point of contact for the council, but the council is not required to include that person in council meetings.
The role of a resident council, according to HUD, “is to improve the quality of life and resident satisfaction and participate in self-help initiatives to enable residents to create a positive living environment for families living in public housing.” Councils are funded by HUD and are eligible for up to $25 per year for each leased unit in the public housing residence. For the 132-unit Holland Towers, located on Market Street, that means up to $3,300 per year if the building is fully leased.
A dispute between the incumbent officers of the Resident Council and Housing Authority administration has left the Holland Towers council in limbo in late 2021. HUD eventually determined the council’s elections had not been conducted properly and last June the authority withdrew recognition of the Holland Towers Resident Council. By October, a new election had been held, and now the council is once again operating, working on staging a bingo event among other activities.
Ferry cautioned residents not to expect “a pot of money” that accumulated in HUD coffers while the council was defunct.
“This is not how it works,” he said.
Instead, HUD funding to the Resident Council comes in the form of reimbursements for money spent by the authority to support council activities. Since there were no activities for more than a year, there are no expenses for HUD to reimburse.
Regarding infestations of bedbugs and cockroaches that have declined without being eliminated entirely over the past two years, Housing Authority Executive Director Vanessa Rockovich’s update suggested the situation remained largely static. Thirteen units at Holland Towers were being treated, she said, and eight at William Gill Commons, located on Walker Drive, up from 10 and seven, respectively, last month.
“We are still dealing with noncompliant tenants,” Rockovich said, estimating that five Holland Towers tenants had been uncooperative with extermination efforts. “We have one here in particular that — she’s not getting prepared. We keep trying to work with her because if she doesn’t get prepared, then they’re going to start moving. So we’re trying to work with them to get them under control.”
In comments at the beginning of the meeting, Jackie Commins, president of the Holland Towers Resident Council, said that it may be time for the authority to look to alternatives to chemical extermination efforts that have cost the authority tens of thousands of dollars and still not eliminated the problem.
Heat treatments in other Meadville housing complexes have proved less inconvenient to tenants and more effective against bed bugs, according to Commins.
“Please check out this method,” Commins said, “to see if in the long run it would be cost effective and more efficient.”
