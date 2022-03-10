As Meadville Housing Authority officials continue to make progress in fighting insect problems, some Holland Tower residents continue to express dissatisfaction.
“We’re not being heard,” resident Jackie Commins said after the authority’s monthly meeting on Wednesday.
Her neighbor Kathleen Dunlap offered specific criticism on the issue during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting.
“I would like to have comments at the end (of the meetings) because if you tell us something, we can’t comment on it,” Dunlap said. She had raised the issue in a prior meeting, Dunlap reminded board members, but “it was dismissed.” Commins, too, had raised the issue in a letter last month, Dunlap told the board.
Because the authority meetings do not allow for public comment at the conclusion of the meeting, Dunlap said, audience members who wish to respond to the board’s discussion and actions during the meeting must hold on to their thoughts and return the next month or submit a letter for the board to consider the following month. Allowing an additional public comment session at the end of the meetings would allow for audience members to offer immediate responses.
Board member James Rozakis told Dunlap that the request had been denied.
“We looked at it,” he said, “and we decided that the format we’re using suits our needs for people to get a chance to make comments.”
Interrupting, Dunlap said, “It meets your needs. It doesn’t meet my needs.”
Between the opening public comment period and the ability to submit written comments, audience members have ample opportunities to address the board, according to Rozakis, who said that written submissions are “actually the best way to do it because then we have a record of it.”
While all governmental bodies allow for public participation, the handling of comment periods varies. At Crawford Central School District meetings, for instance, audience members have a chance to comment on agenda items at the beginning of the meeting. Another comment period at the end of the meeting is not restricted to topics on the meeting agenda.
Meadville City Council meetings typically offer a chance for members of the public to comment on agenda items at the beginning of the item.
West Mead Township meetings are among the most liberal in terms of public comment opportunities. Audience members can comment on agenda items during a public comment period included early in the agenda each month. A note to the monthly agenda also informs participants that “public comment will also be received during each agenda item and at the end of the meeting.”
As the meeting progressed, Assistant Maintenance Inspector Kyle Lynch reported on progress in the authority’s battle against the bedbugs and cockroaches that have bedeviled residents for months.
At Holland Towers on Market Street, 15 of 132 units are undergoing treatment, Lynch said, and preventative spraying was conducted for all apartments on the third, fourth and fifth floors. At William Gill Commons on Walker Drive, four apartments were undergoing treatment and two of the complex’s seven groups of buildings had been sprayed. Lynch said the Snodgrass Building, an 11-unit apartment house at 970 Park Ave., should be completely clear next week.
The numbers of apartments being sprayed due to the presence of cockroaches and bedbugs marks a sharp reduction since fall. Executive Director Vanessa Rockovich told the authority board in November that nearly $30,000 had been spent over a six-month period on extermination efforts at Holland Towers and Gill Commons.
At the time, 41 of 100 Gill Commons apartments and 39 of 132 Holland Towers units were being treated for infestations, according to Lynch’s report to the authority board.