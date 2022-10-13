After unveiling plans for an extensive renovation of Holland Towers, Meadville Housing Authority officials discussed recent inspections and offered an update on extermination efforts — and found cause for optimism and excitement with regard to news on all three fronts.
For the first time since 2019, officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which funds the public housing agency, conducted onsite physical inspections of the Housing Authority’s various properties last month. Inspectors examined a sampling of about 66 occupied units from among the 347 units owned by the authority as well as building exteriors and grounds.
“The last time we were scored,” Executive Director Vanessa Rockovich told the authority’s board members, “we had a score of 25. We raised it to 29.
“Overall, I was extremely pleased with showing some improvement with some of the things,” she added, “and I commend the staff for a lot of hard work.”
The authority’s overall score of 29 comes on a 40-point scale for HUD’s physical condition inspections, which form one part of the department’s review process for public housing agencies. The minimum passing score is 24.
Individual sites were graded according to a 100-point scale that requires a score of 60 or higher to be considered passing. Holland Towers improved from 54 to 64. Elmwood, Morgan Village and the authority’s other scattered sites scored 81, up from 62 at its last inspection. William Gill Commons received a score of 70, down from 77.
Despite the scores, Rockovich told board members to expect to see “several hundred work orders each month until we get caught up” as staff members respond to issues flagged by inspectors.
Board members took note of the detailed nature of the inspections, which primarily emphasize health and safety concerns.
“When you get down to checking the gaskets on a refrigerator, to make sure that they don’t leak — that level of inspection? There’s not much left,” said board member Marcia Yohe. “They are thorough in their inspections, which is what we keep saying.”
Yohe and other board members, pointing to the HUD inspections and regular inspections by Housing Authority staff, said that including authority properties in a proposed city rental property inspection program would be redundant and unnecessary.
Rockovich said plans to modify resident behavior were in the works to improve the issue that impacted the authority’s inspections most significantly.
“The biggest culprit as far as our score was our tenants removing our smoke detectors,” she said. “Smoke detectors are there to save people’s lives. They’re not looking at it that way, so we’re just going to train them to look at it that way.”
Among the responses being explored are installation of sealed, tamper-resistant smoke detectors. The detectors could be installed, marked and photographed, Rockovich said. If tampering or removal persists, the authority would work with fire department inspectors to issue warnings, file charges and pursue eviction.
Holland Towers renovation planned
Smoke detectors are not the only Housing Authority asset set for an upgrade.
Holland Towers will undergo major improvements next year. A presentation Wednesday by architects from New Kensington-based Canzian/Johnston & Associates outlined many of the changes planned.
Among the most significant is a plan to convert efficiency apartments into one-bedroom units with a wall separating a bedroom area from the living area. The new walls will feature 4-foot entry spaces connecting the rooms with no door. The resulting bedroom areas are nearly identical in size to existing bedrooms in the building’s two-bedroom apartments, according to Heather Werkeiser of Canzian/Johnston, and the entryways allow for more usable space and easy access for mobility scooters.
Holland Towers was completed in 1971 and is open to residents 62 or older or to those with disabilities and an income up to 80 percent of the area’s median income. Residents pay 30 percent of their adjusted gross income on rent, and the rest is made up with tax dollars.
The plan also calls for 11 pairs of adjoining efficiencies to be joined into 11 handicapped-accessible one-bedroom units. The renovated units will feature roll-in showers, wheelchair-accessible sinks and counters in bathrooms and kitchens, and other features. The plan will reduce the number of units in Holland Towers by 11, and Rockovich said the authority plans to add 11 units elsewhere by “downsizing” larger apartments.
Other improvements planned as part of the renovation include complete makeovers for bathrooms, new flooring, new windows and patio doors, improved heating and ventilation, installation of ductless mini-split air conditioning units, and installation of overhead lighting in living areas. Community recreation spaces will be added throughout the building, with an exercise room, library and resident council office space planned, according to Rockovich.
The authority has about $3.7 million in funding for the project, which is expected to allow renovation of half of the building. An application for grant funding to cover the rest of the building is pending. A request for bids on the work should be published in the next two months, she said.
The renovation will proceed in stages through each of the building’s four vertical “stacks.” Residents will be moved out of their units into vacant units in a different stack during construction. Sixteen units are currently available for such use — enough to allow work on two stacks. The building also has a waiting list of 58 people.
Infestation update
At first glance the authority’s ongoing battle against bedbugs and cockroaches seemed to have remained largely static overall. Assistance Maintenance Inspector Kyle Lynch reported to the board that 14 units at Holland Towers were undergoing treatment for infestations along with 13 at Gill Commons. Last month, Lynch reported 16 units at Holland Towers and 12 at Gill Commons were being treated; the month before, it was 17 at Holland Towers and nine at Gill Commons.
But Rockovich, citing the most recent invoices for the authority’s extermination service, told the board that things were looking up and the number of units entering treatment for infestations was “drastically decreasing.” In the past month, only two new units had been added to the list of those being treated.
“What we have been doing has been successful,” she said. “It appears that we’re starting to get ahead of the game.”
