Meadville Housing Authority members on Wednesday voted unanimously to withdraw recognition of the Holland Towers Resident Council.
The vote is the latest move in a series of conflicts between Holland Towers residents, authority board members and staff that first bubbled over with a resident protest prior to the board’s October meeting and has since involved topics ranging from bedbug infestations to elevator maintenance.
At the heart of the conflict over the Holland Towers Resident Council, according to Housing Authority attorney Christopher Ferry, are issues of fairness and inclusivity.
The role of a resident council, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), “is to improve the quality of life and resident satisfaction and participate in self-help initiatives to enable residents to create a positive living environment for families living in public housing.” Councils are funded by HUD and receive $25 per year for each leased unit in the public housing residence. For the 132-unit Holland Towers, that means up to $3,300 per year if the building is fully leased.
A dispute between the incumbent officers of the Resident Council and Housing Authority administration has left the council in limbo since October. Despite calls for a delay to council elections planned for late October from Holland Towers administrators, the council’s incumbent officers went forward with the vote and were reelected.
But the procedure followed by council members in holding the elections did not meet the minimum standards set by HUD for such organizations, according to Ferry.
Attempts at mediation in the ensuing months between lawyers representing council members and the authority proved fruitless.
When Resident Council members recently proposed holding another vote that would allow residents to vote either for or against the current slate of officers, the proposal missed the point of what made the elections unacceptable in the first place, Ferry told Housing Authority board members Wednesday.
“I think the real problem in not complying with the regulation is determining whether all of the people who wanted to participate — to get nominated, to run for whatever office it might happen to be — whether they had a chance to do that or not,” Ferry said, “so doing a yes-no vote on the current slate wouldn’t solve that problem.”
Resident Council members have 30 days to appeal the withdrawal of recognition to the authority’s administration. Any appeal would be submitted to a third-party arbitrator jointly selected by the authority and the council.
The resolution withdrawing recognition to the current Resident Council allows those residents or another group of residents to move forward with a properly conducted election at any time.
“If that should happen,” the resolution states, “the HA (Housing Authority) would be in a position to recognize that resident council election.”
While the Resident Council conflict showed little progress, slight progress was evident from the monthly extermination update. Assistant Maintenance Inspector Kyle Lynch reported that 12 units at Holland Towers on Market Street were being treated for either bedbugs or roaches and eight apartments at William Gill Commons on Walker Drive were being treated.
The number of units being treated at Holland Towers was down from May, when 12 were being treated for bedbugs and two for roaches. Lynch did not offer a breakdown regarding how many of the treated units involved bedbugs and how many involved roaches. After the meeting he said that information was not part of his report this month.
For May, two units at Gill Commons were being treated for bedbugs and five for roaches. The total number of units being treated for pests has remained relatively steady for the past three months after reaching a high point last fall when 39 of 132 Holland Towers units and 41 of 100 Gill Commons apartments were being treated.
The news regarding elevator service at Holland Towers was good, according to Housing Authority Executive Director Vanessa Rockovich.
“Right now, it seems like the elevators are running fine,” she told the board, before adding, “knock on wood.”
Rockovich described multiple rounds of elevator repairs that began shortly after the most recent inspection, about a month ago, and left residents with just one of two elevators working for extended periods.
“They no sooner left and we had a problem, we called him back, he came back, he left, we still had a problem,” she said. “We called them again and by that time it was Friday and we had called early in the day and the technician never showed up till Monday morning.”
In the meantime, Rockovich continued, false rumors spread among frustrated residents suggesting that the elevator technician had not returned because he was not approved for overtime pay.
Not only had the elevators subsequently been repaired, Rockovich told the board, but a proposal to upgrade the building’s elevator maintenance service would likely be on the agenda for the next board meeting. The move to round-the-clock service would increase the monthly service fee from $590 to $720.
“So I haven’t heard any complaints from any of the tenants as far as the elevators,” she said. “They seem to be working fine.”
Iris Cole was one of four Holland Towers residents to attend the meeting. Moments after it concluded, as she talked to friends outside the community room where it was held, Cole was happy to share some of her elevator-related frustrations as a counterpoint to Rockovich’s assessment of the situation.
As a third-floor resident, Cole explained, she was at the epicenter of elevator problems — the key problem being that for the past year or so the elevator often hasn’t stopped on her floor.
“It likes to bypass three — it won’t let me off,” Cole said. “When I have a cart full of groceries, it opens up and I go in and they’re OK, so I press three. Once in a blue moon, it will let me off, but more times than not it takes me up to four and sometimes that doesn’t want to open up right away.”
With numerous older residents and residents for whom mobility is a challenge, reliable elevator operations are more than just a matter of convenience, according to Cole.
“The other day the ambulance was here and was rushing someone out,” she said. “It’s a good thing it was working.”
While critical of the elevator situation and what she described as ineffective communication from facility administrators, Cole also offered praise for the apartment building and noted improvements to the landscaping.
“I wish they could do a little better inside,” she said. “Otherwise, I love it here.”
