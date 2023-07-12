WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — For many people wondering how to dispose of household hazardous waste and electronics, there now is an answer.
Crawford County Solid Waste Authority sponsors a collection event today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
Participants are asked to use Gate 1 located at 13291 Dickson Road.
Participants must register in advance by visiting nobleenviro.com, where the link to the Crawford County event is under the tab “E-Waste and HHW,” or by visiting countyrecycling.com.
Prices are as follows: electronic, non-video display, 40 cents a pound; electronics, TVs and monitors, 60 cents a pound; freon-containing devices, 50 cents a pound; waste paint, $1.45 a pound; batteries, bulbs, etc., $1.70 per pound; household hazardous waste, $1.90 per pound; and propane cylinders, $12 a pound.
All items will be properly disposed or recycled by the contractor, Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling, LLC.
• More information: Contact Brenda Schmidt at (814) 333-7366 or brenda@countyrecycling.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.