NOTE: This story was updated to reflect that the Pennsylvania Senate was recalled into session on Thursday, Aug. 3.
WINGATE — Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton said Senate Republicans must “finish the job” on the state budget by returning to Harrisburg and allowing the bill to be signed and advanced to the governor’s office.
The lieutenant governor must sign the $45.5 billion budget bill on the Senate floor before it’s delivered to the governor for the final signature, moving it into law. However, the state Senate adjourned last month before the budget could be signed amid a partisan clash over the inclusion of $100 million for targeted school vouchers and Gov. Josh Shapiro’s pledge to line-item veto the money.
“The Senate Republicans are failing in their leadership because they have not reconvened to sign the budget or to provide us the code bills. As soon as they do that, we look forward to coming back into session,” McClinton, D-Philadelphia/Delaware, said Wednesday after a House Democratic Policy Committee hearing held in Centre County.
McClinton said the code bills must be put forward by the Senate and expressed optimism there could be movement in the coming days.
That optimism bore true when late Wednesday night, Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, recalled the Senate into session at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, to allow the budget bill to be signed. It's unclear when the related code bills would be introduced. The bills would need to pass both the House and Senate and should Shapiro veto the voucher funding as he declared he would do, it could touch off further partisan feuding with Democratic spending initiatives potentially at risk.
Last week, Ward had said that she expected to resume session later this month and finalize the budget. The Senate had been scheduled to return Sept. 18 while the House is scheduled to return Sept. 26.
The voucher program that’s divided Republicans and Democrats is called the Pennsylvania Award for Students Success Scholarship, or PASS. It had previously been called Lifeline Scholarships.
The PASS program is intended for income-eligible students attending Pennsylvania schools performing in the bottom 15% academically. Students would receive from $2,500 to $15,000 to use toward private school tuition.
Shapiro supports the voucher concept but vowed to veto the allocation in order to get the budget past House Democrats in early July who stood firm in their opposition. However, at least one Democrat, Rep. Amen Brown of Philadelphia, has voiced support for leaving the funding in the budget.
The veto pledge spurred a rift between the governor and Senate Republicans after the two sides negotiated the budget proposal. Republicans blamed Shapiro for breaking a promise to hold firm on vouchers, though Shapiro denied there was ever a deal for him to do so.
House Republican Spokesperson Jason Gottesman recently said Democrats are suffering “tunnel vision” with respect to reimagining Pennsylvania’s system to fund its public schools — a system found to be unconstitutional by the Commonwealth Court.
“The Commonwealth Court opinion on our public education system made it plain that there is room in Pennsylvania for new and innovative ways to educate students, including school choice, in addition to the traditional public school setting. House Democrats need to take their partisan blinders off, stop governing to the next election, and finally join us in putting the number one stakeholder group in education — Pennsylvania’s students — first in the discussion about improving Pennsylvania’s education environment,” he said.
While Democrats maintain the majority in the House, the voting split is currently even at 101-101. One seat is vacant following the recent resignation of former state representative Sara Innamorato, the Democratic nominee for Allegheny County Executive.
A special election for the vacant 21st Legislative District is scheduled for Sept. 19 — the fifth in the current two-year session that expires in late 2024. The date for the contest, set by McClinton, is 60 days after Innamorato’s resignation, the soonest such an election could be held by law.
