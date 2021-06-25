The state House on Thursday evening approved legislation that would extend a cocktails-to-go provision for restaurants and bars while removing language included by the Senate that would have legalized the sale of ready-to-drink beverages in locations other than the state-run liquor stores.
The 170-31 vote in the House on House Bill 1154 sends the bill back to the Senate where members of that chamber must decide whether to accept the change made by the House.
Gov. Tom Wolf has called on the General Assembly to pass the extensions of the cocktails-to-go provision without the ready-to-drink cocktails expansion.
“The governor is supportive of memorializing this relief for bars and restaurants by making cocktails-to-go permanent but he does not support the ready-to-drink amendment,” Wolf’s spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger said last week. “The administration remains hopeful that the Legislature will send a clean bill to his desk."
The move in the Senate to legalize broader sales of ready-to-drink beverages “was viewed by many as a step towards privatization of the state’s liquor system, something that would have caused a veto by the governor,” said Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association.
Moran described the ready-to-drink expansion as a “poison pill.”
“The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Industry urges the Pennsylvania Senate to pass HB 1154 as is. Time is running out before the legislature will adjourn for the summer, and the industry should be allowed to sell mixed drinks-to-go,” he said. “For the past year, Pennsylvania taverns and licensed restaurants have had the right to sell mixed drinks-to-go on a temporary basis. It was a lifeline to help struggling establishments keep their heads above the water while the government worked to create loans, grants, and other forms of assistance."
Restaurants and bars were granted the ability to sell cocktails-to-go during the pandemic business closings but when the General Assembly passed legislation earlier this month extending many of the pandemic regulation changes, they didn’t include cocktails-to-go.
