CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Fran Salem was looking forward to the birthday party planned for her Tuesday at House of Hope. She did not expect an especially raucous approach to the milestone, but the idea of a relatively quiet time seemed to be just fine with her.
“It will probably be a pretty good occasion,” Salem said in a phone interview Monday. “We don’t expect to do much dancing and skiing, but we will celebrate.”
The birthday experience certainly isn’t something new for Salem: She marked her 103rd birthday Tuesday at the Cambridge Springs residence where she has lived for about a year.
Cheryl Boylan, director of the nonprofit, said Salem has been a welcome addition to the house, though she isn’t a typical occupant. House of Hope, which opened in 2010 and is located on South Main Street, provides faith-based transitional housing for women in need along with mentoring, 24-hour support and preparation for finding permanent housing.
Salem is so atypical of the residents House of Hope usually serves, in fact, that Boylan at first turned down Salem’s request for housing because she thought the nonprofit’s stairs would be too much of a challenge. They were a challenge, but Salem, who had hip replacement surgery in 2018, was able to navigate them. Eventually, Boylan said, House of Hope installed stair lifts, but they are now undergoing repairs.
Salem has been on the mend as well after a recent bout with COVID-19 sent her to the hospital for a week, the centenarian said.
“It was a very uncomfortable thing to go through,” she said. “Now I’m back to normal and raring to go again.”
Salem has relied for decades on her religious faith and a healthy diet.
“I learned a long time ago that if I take care of my health then God will give me the strength I need to keep going,” she said.
Now back at House of Hope, she has returned to her routine, which includes making ragdolls for hospitalized children and twice-weekly trips to Meadville to participate in activities at the Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program.
“I was kind of hoping I would find a job through them,” Salem said, “but so far we haven’t been able to connect up.”
Salem spent years as a behavioral therapist working with children. She also spent many years performing missionary and evangelical work that took her to Alaska, Trinidad and elsewhere. These days, she particularly enjoys teaching children about the Bible, but the pandemic has largely interrupted that.
Much of her life was spent in the Pittsburgh area, where she was born in 1919. She and her husband raised five children largely in the Miami area. When they had grown, she turned her focus to her missionary calling.
“It’s been an exciting life,” she said. Given her recent recovery and hope that the worst of the pandemic is in the past, she added, “Now we’re looking for more productive days ahead when we can teach the Bible to children again.”
In the meantime, Salem is sharing her century-plus worth of experiences with housemates who are in the process of getting back on their feet after facing a variety of challenges. Boylan said House of Hope’s main unit includes three bedrooms and another room for crafts like Salem’s doll making.
The organization also maintains five one-bedroom apartments that residents can transition into as they work toward independence. Residents also work in the thrift store located below the House of Hope until they find employment elsewhere.
The program includes counseling and educational elements as well, according to Boylan.
“We work through budgets,” she said, “and getting people their spiritual and emotional needs met wherever they’re at.”
The addition of Salem has worked well and one of the other residents has even transitioned into working as a part-time aide for Salem, Boylan said. Salem likes to stay busy and is even working on a book about staying healthy.
“She has a lot going on,” Boylan said. “I hope to God I’m like that when I’m 103.”