HARRISBURG — State House Republicans last week held a hearing to explore potential strategies to reduce or eliminate school property taxes, which provides the bulk of local school funding.
Lawmakers have repeatedly proposed alternatives to end the unpopular property taxes but have always failed, largely due to opposition from school groups who’ve worried that the changes would hamstring local districts from being able to raise taxes to cover costs when state funding doesn’t keep pace with rising costs of education.
A hearing last Monday was held before the House Republican Policy Committee, a committee that is empowered to hold hearings to gather testimony on issues but doesn’t have the power to move legislation.
State Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon County, said that the debate over replacing property taxes has always gotten bogged down by questions about how those funds would be replaced.
“It's a subject that the legislature has attempted to tackle for decades upon decades, without a reasonable solution,” he said.
He’s proposed legislation that would place a question on the ballot for voters to decide whether to amend the state Constitution to get rid of property taxes without first explaining how to replace them.
That would force the General Assembly to tackle the issue, Diamond said. He introduced that legislation, House Bill 302, in January. It hasn’t gotten a committee vote. He’d introduced similar legislation in 2019, and it didn’t get a vote in committee in the 2019-20 legislative session, either.
Local property taxes generate over $15 billion a year, Matthew Knittel, executive director of the state Independent Fiscal Office. The IFO has projected that by 2016, that will exceed $18 billion.
State Rep. Doyle Heffley, R-Carbon County, said that the Pennsylvania School Board Association has opposed previous efforts to get property tax eliminated out of concern that it would make it more difficult for local school boards to increase taxes.
“You increase the millage rate, you're going to get x amount of dollars, right. And you know that no matter if the economy goes up, or the economy goes down, the school district is going to get x amount of dollars. That's why they like the property taxes,” he said.
John Callahan, chief advocacy officer for the PSBA, said that the group is open to alternatives to replace property tax as long as those alternatives provide the funding needed to keep pace with mandated spending.
“We would really be in favor of anything that really works,” Callahan said.
In 2015, a proposal to eliminate school property taxes failed to pass in the state Senate after lawmakers deadlocked 24-24 and then-Lt. Gov. Mike Stack broke the tie by voting against it.
Since then, the only major votes on property tax reform involved a ballot referendum that voters approved in 2017 that would allow local school districts to eliminate property taxes but offered no alternative and didn’t require any action by the state or local schools on the issue.
Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled a plan earlier this year that would have shifted the state away from its reliance on local property taxes for school funding by increasing the earned income tax, while creating new exemptions intended to make it so that middle-class, working-class and low-income residents paid less. That effort got no support from Republicans who hold the majority in both chambers of the General Assembly.
State Rep. Frank Ryan, R-Lebanon County, has called for replacing property taxes by creating local sales and local income taxes, while changing the way retirement income is taxed.
Ryan said that under the current property tax system, seniors pay about $3.2 billion in property taxes, but under the changes he’s suggested, they’d be paying about $1.5 billion.
Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director for the AARP, said that his organization has suggested three key approaches that lawmakers could take to help improve the property tax issue.
“Property tax is the most burdensome tax for many low income, middle income and older people,” he said.
One proposal would create more targeted relief for low-income seniors, another would allow seniors to defer their property tax bills they sell the property. Another would allow seniors to pay their property tax through monthly payments, instead of in a lump sum.
John Finnerty reports from the Harrisburg Bureau for The Meadville Tribune and other Pennsylvania newspapers owned by CNHI.