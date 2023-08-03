WINGATE — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ highest ranking Democrats visited Centre County on Wednesday, learning from rural school administrators about issues adversely impacting student outcomes — transportation, poverty and teacher shortages among them.
The stop was the third of four such public hearings conducted across the state and led by majority leaders and the House Democratic Policy Committee. Held at Bald Eagle Area Middle School, the hearing focused on rural schools.
House Speaker Joanna McClinton, who represents parts of Philadelphia and Delaware counties, said issues in rural communities are similar to those faced in suburban and urban districts.
“Challenges with housing insecurity. Students struggling with homelessness and mental health challenges since the pandemic. Learning loss and the ability for our districts, especially right here, to even be able to get our younger students interested in a pathway toward becoming educators to solve our shortage. We have work to do and we recognize that by fairly funding our public schools,” McClinton said, “we will have better jobs and have better communities.”
Karen Eppley, associate teaching professor of education at Penn State, and also a Bald Eagle Area graduate and resident, said Pennsylvania’s population of rural students is among the highest in the country.
Rural districts are beset by high costs for transportation and special education, and Eppley advocated for cyber/charter school reform — funds paid by public schools for students to alternatively attend public cyber or charter schools. She called for support for House Bill 1422 which would institute a flat tuition rate for these schools and is estimated to collectively save brick-and-mortar districts $456 million annually. The bill advanced out of the state House and is now with the Senate.
Jacquelyn Martin, superintendent of Keystone Central School District, lobbied for increased funding for career and technical education and to streamline regulations that hinder related programming and student apprenticeships.
Jim Orichosky, director of elementary education at Bald Eagle Area, told lawmakers that “real immediate change” is needed to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, institute universal preschool and reverse the workforce shortage.
The district has had a vacant secondary math position for three months. To date, it received interest from a single applicant. Aside from a limited program through the district, he said there are no other preschool programs available within Bald Eagle Area. As for student nutrition, more students ate breakfast and lunch when meals were offered free post-pandemic. A backpack program for weekend meals maintains constant participation.
“We knew that program was working because, guess what? Those backpacks come back Monday mornings,” Orichosky said. “We don’t always get things back on Monday mornings.”
Forest Area School District has 400 students spread across 500 square miles, bisected by the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania. Housing instability among the student body more than doubled in the past 11 years, 1 in 3 students live in poverty, and 1 in 5 students are in special education, according to Superintendent Amanda Hetrick.
She said the district struggles to keep teachers and fill vacancies. Forest Area can’t offer honors and Advanced Placement courses out of practicality. Hetrick fears the impending loss of tenured teachers in math, science and foreign language.
“There is no question that the entire state faces dire economic circumstances, but I believe that the data indicates that our rural communities are most at risk of disappearing. Without intervention, the infrastructure of our rural areas cannot be supported in the future,” Hetrick said.
Pennsylvania’s state budget, languishing in partisan gridlock over funding for school vouchers, includes $10 million to pay stipends to student teachers in an effort to help improve the pipeline of new teachers. Related bills addressing labor include one creating a $2,500 tax credit for new teachers, nurses and police officers, and a grant program incentivizing relationships between schools and higher education entities called a Grow-Your-Own-Educators. Both bills also passed the House but await Senate action.
As to the budget, there’s also $46.5 million for free breakfast, a $50 million increase for special education, and a $567 million increase for basic education subsidies.
Rep. Jordan Harris of Philadelphia, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said rural, suburban and urban districts all are suffering from a labor shortage. After the hearing, he pointed to initiatives like the stipend to help recruit teachers. But, he said more work is needed to “clear red tape” to help professionals pursue public education as a second career.
“There’s so many barriers that a lot of folks face that make it so difficult,” Harris said.
