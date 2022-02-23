A Titusville man has been sentenced to house arrest and probation for attempting to lure three children into his vehicle in Titusville.
James M. Robbins, 68, of 602 Maxwell Drive, was sentenced Tuesday in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to 60 months of restrictive probation with the first nine months on house arrest/electronic monitoring. He also must register as a sexual offender for the next 15 years.
President Judge John Spataro agreed to the sentence agreement worked out between the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office and Stephen Sebald, Robbins’ defense attorney.
Titusville Police Department charged Robbins with trying to lure three children, each age 12, into his vehicle on Sept. 20, 2020. Police allege the incidents all took place in the area of North Dillon Drive and Pershing Way on the city’s north side. In November 2021, Robbins pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of luring a child into a motor vehicle. As part of a plea agreement with the DA’s office, two second-degree felony counts of luring a child weren’t prosecuted.
Robbins had faced up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine on the misdemeanor count.
In addition to house arrest and probation, Spataro ordered Robbins to pay a $250 fine and court costs and have no contact with the victims or their families.
Spataro’s order also requires Robbins to register as a sexual offender for the next 15 years. Robbins also may not access the internet without prior permission of Crawford County Adult Probation and Parole Office, and any internet devices he owns or uses are subject to search.