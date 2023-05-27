The operator of Hotel Conneaut has filed a lawsuit against Conneaut Lake Park’s ownership, claiming the amusement park now looks like “a demilitarized zone,” causing the hotel lost profits and harm to its reputation.
On the Lake Enterprises, which operates Hotel Conneaut under lease from Keldon Holdings LLC, filed a breach of contract suit against Keldon in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.
Keldon Holdings has owned the amusement park since March 2021 when it bought it in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Hotel Conneaut is located within the park.
The suit alleges when Keldon purchased the park it inherited an existing hotel lease held by On the Lake Enterprises.
The lease also had a one-year option for On the Lake Enterprises to extend the lease upon written notice to Keldon, according to the suit.
After Keldon had purchased the park in 2021, Keldon presented a list of planned improvements, upgrades and new rides with all of the planned improvements to On the Lake Enterprises, the suit claims.
Based on the proposed improvements, On the Lake Enterprises then agreed to negotiate a new lease with Keldon for 2022, according to the suit.
A new one-year lease for 2022 was signed by both sides Dec. 8, 2021, the suit said. The 2022 lease contained an additional one-year option for On the Lake Enterprises to extend the lease upon written notice to Keldon, the suit said.
The new lease was for a flat fee of $110,000 payable in three installments by On the Lake Enterprises.
The suit claims Keldon “agreed to ensure that the park would be maintained in such a way as to draw customers who, when they arrived, would spend money at the Hotel Conneaut for food, events, and lodging.”
However, the suit claims “the Defendant (Keldon) never intended to maintain the park in such a way. Instead, the Defendant (Keldon) intended, in bad faith, to systematically dismantle the park. That nefarious plan was carried out over the years following the execution of the hotel lease.”
“During that time period, the Defendant (Keldon) removed from the park its water park and rides,” the suit claims. “Moreover, during that same time the Defendant (Keldon) caused the park to look like a demilitarized zone, such that few people would ever want to hold an event, eat, or lodge at the Hotel Conneaut. These events are direct and material breaches of the hotel lease.”
The breaches of the lease have caused On the Lake Enterprises “substantial monetary harm in the form of lost profits and foreseeable consequential damages including reputational harm,” the suit claims.
Brian Pulito, attorney for On the Lake Enterprises, told the Tribune that Frank Flanegin, president of On the Lake Enterprises, is seeking lost profits, as well as other costs the court may award. Pulito declined additional comment.
Todd Joseph, who owns Keldon Holdings LLC, declined comment on the suit when contacted by the Tribune.
