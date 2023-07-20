LINESVILLE — The case over operations of Conneaut Lake Park’s Hotel Conneaut has been withdrawn by the hotel’s owner.
In June, Keldon Holdings LLC, owner the amusement park property and the hotel, filed a landlord-tenant action with Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard’s office to remove On the Lake Enterprises LLC as operator of the hotel due to overdue rent and unpaid late fees.
A court hearing on the money issue that began July 5 before Stallard in Linesville was continued until Wednesday. That hearing was expected to focus on a rental payment of $36,600 that was to be paid by July 1.
However, on Wednesday morning the hearing was called off by Stallard after a notice to discontinue the hearing without prejudice was filed with the court by John Mizner, Keldon’s attorney. Discontinuing without prejudice allows Keldon to refile the case in the future.
Both Mizner and Brian Pulito, attorney for On the Lake Enterprises, confirmed to The Meadville Tribune that On the Lake Enterprises has made payment arrangements with Keldon for the missed July 1 payment.
Hotel Conneaut remains open and operated by On the Lake Enterprises under terms of its lease with Keldon.
Keldon’s landlord-tenant complaint had stated that under the lease terms, On the Lake was to manage the hotel and pay Keldon annual rent of $110,000 in payments of $36,600 each. Rent payments are due March 1, July 1 and Sept. 1. On the Lake also was responsible for all utilities and taxes associated with the hotel, according to the complaint.
On the Lake did pay $36,600 for the first rental payment and $3,600 for utilities on June 13, the complaint stated. However, a late fee of $25 per day for 105 days between March 5 and June 16 — or $2,625 — was not paid.
At the July 5 hearing, Pulito informed the court that a $2,625 payment for late fees had been sent to Keldon, but On the Lake had not made the $36,600 rental payment due July 1.
Stallard then recessed the hearing until Wednesday after Mizner asked for a continuance to allow Keldon to amend its complaint to include the overdue July 1 rent payment of $36,600.
